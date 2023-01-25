Huskies Offer Precocious Texas Running Back from Class of 2026

He was the last of six Texans to publicly reveal he'd received a weekend scholarship offer from the University of Washington, with this flurry of Monday announcements coming all at once, and he stands as the youngest of this chosen group.

Could he be the best? And if so, will he ultimately pick the Huskies.

Javian "JO" Osborne has plenty of time to think about it.

He's coming off his freshman season as a breakaway running back for suburban Dallas' Forney High School and this Class of 2026 recruit carries plenty of ahead-of-his-time credentials as well as the football.

For a 7-4 team, Osborne rushed the ball 144 times for 977 yards and 8 touchdown. His season stats were greatly enhanced by an 182-yard outburst that included a 51-yard scoring dash in a 20-6 victory over McKinney North. He turned in five 100-yard outings.

This ninth-grader is faster and shiftier than the cadre of Texas running backs imported by Jimmy Lake's UW staff — Jay'Veon Sunday, Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa — all of whom have transferred out since the Husky coaching change to Kalen DeBoer. Berry now plays for Incarnate Word in San Antonio, while Megwa walked on at Oklahoma.

With his recruiting just getting started, the youthful Osborne holds offers from SMU, Texas Tech, UTSA and the Huskies.

For the week, the Huskies offered seven Texans in Osborne and his Forney cornerback and teammate Aaron Flowers; South Oak Cliff linebackers JJ Shelton and Brandon Jones, Red Oak edge rusher Kamouryn Morgan, Summit edge rusher Legend Journey and Judson safety Myles Davis.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.