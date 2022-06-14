Huskies Offer Promising St. John Bosco DL With Hardly Any Mileage on Him

Sua Lefotu has two high school games under his belt and now eight scholarship offers.

Don't know Sua Lefotu?

Neither do a lot of college football recruiters.

They will.

A 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman at St. John Bosco High School, Lefotu tore an anterior cruciate knee ligament and missed his sophomore year of high school football and most of his junior season.

Last fall, he appeared only in a pair of games as he came out of recovery for the same school that sent Trent McDuffie, Sean McGrew and Terrell Bynum to the University of Washington. In his limited duty, he collected four tackles. The Huskies likewise have a commitment from St. John Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant.

Lefotu is healthy enough now.

On Tuesday, the Huskies offered this well-proportioned big man who moves extremely well and has been making the camp rounds. All within a matter of a few hours of each other, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado did the same thing with the Class of 2023 prospect, making scholarship proposals.

To be sure, Lefotu is not a total secret to all of the talent scouts. He's held a Michigan State offer since late January, plus Nevada, Montana State and Weber State have offered him previous to his flurry of Tuesday Pac-12 offers.

He appeared in his first high school game last Oct. 9, a 44-7 victory over Serra Catholic, which was a huge moment for him.

The recruiting analysts who have seen him this spring marvel over his trim frame that carries 300-plus pounds and his quickness coming off the line in their written reports.

It's not totally clear whether he's best suited as an edge rusher or as a down lineman, though defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield is pursuing him on behalf of the UW.

Lefotu, of course, will give everyone, including the Huskies, a much better idea after he plays a full season for the first time this fall for St. John Bosco where he appears best suited.

