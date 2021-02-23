Huskies Offer Scholarship to California QB Katin Houser

The recruit has plenty of connections to the UW program through two high schools.

The question has been out there for some time: Following Sam Huard, who will be the next guy courageous enough to accept a quarterback scholarship from the University of Washington.

Katin Houser, a Californian, could be that person.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, tweeted that the Huskies have offered him for the class of 2022.

All that's left is for him to become a Huard competitor and teammate is to turn down the likes Arizona, Colorado and Oregon State, and accept.

While Houser personally might not know Huard, the highly-publicized, 5-star quarterback who will join the Huskies next fall, he has many connections to Jimmy Lake's program through a pair of high schools.

Houser, a 3-star player, will find four other St. John Bosco players on the UW roster, all of them fairly prominent. The list includes second-team, All-Pac-12 cornerback Trent McDuffie, starting wide receiver Terrell Bynum, starting running back Sean McGrew and touted redshirt freshman defensive back James Smith.

Before moving to the Los Angeles area where his mother took a new job, Houser played for Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. Three of his former teammates are orally committed for the class of 2022 in wide receiver Germie Bernard, tight end/rush end Anthony Jones and defensive tackle Sir Mells.

He played youth football with Bernard and Mells, and attended middle school with Jones.

"I'm pretty close to all of those guys," he told Husky Maven recently. "I'd love to play with those guys again."

Houser first built recruiting relationships with former UW coach Chris Petersen and ex-Husky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. He's since been in steady contact with offensive coordinator John Donovan.

Somewhat of a free spirit, Houser has taken up surfing since moving to L.A. He calls it his second favorite sport. He sees benefits of being on a surfboard that carry over to football.

"Surfing helps with my balance and stability in the pocket and making a throw in general," he said.

While he should soon resume his high school football career, Houser has stayed sharp by working out with quarterback guru Danny Hernandez at Team Dime in Los Angeles. Hernandez considers Houser someone with a high football IQ who should be successful moving forward.