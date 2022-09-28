Huskies Offer Second Prospect from Class of 2026 and SoCal

The University of Washington football program, under the guise of Kalen DeBoer and staff, keeps making plans for the distant future.

On Tuesday, the Huskies offered a scholarship to Trent Mosley, a Class of 2026 wide receiver from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Two things stand out from this move: 1) Mosely hails from the same Southern California school that sent edge rusher Maurice Heims to the Huskies a year ago; and 2) he's the second 2026 prospect, both from the Los Angeles area, to hold an offer from the UW, joining linebacker Samu Moala from Leuzinger High.

This 5-foot-10, 160-pound Mosley, whose recruiting attention is based all on camp performances as he begins his high school career, comes from a family of elite athletes.

His father Emmett IV played as a running back and wide receiver for Notre Dame in 1993-96. His brother, Emmett V, is a senior for Santa Margarita Catholic and a 4-star wide receiver with offers from 14 schools, including Alabama and Georgia.

His mother Cindy was a soccer standout for Notre Dame, winning the 1996 Herman Trophy, which equates to the women's soccer Heisman.

This younger Mosley counts just five offers so far, yet all are fairly significant ones from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and the Huskies.

Moala, the Leuzinger linebacker and fellow 9th-grader, received his UW offer four days prior to Mosley's on Sept. 23.

