Huskies Offer SoCal Tackle Continually on the Move

Lipe Moala has attended multiple schools, changed his shape and answers to a nickname.

Lipe Moala, according to his Twitter profile, plays football for Mater Dei Catholic High School.

That Southern California school is not to be confused with Mater Dei High, where Moala previously lined up as an offensive tackle, this after transferring in from JSerra Catholic High School, where he began his schoolboy career.

Meeting Moala as a freshman, longtime national recruiting guru Tom Lemming thought the kid looked and handled himself like a senior.

The 6-foot-6 Lipe, which is short for Philip, has been listed anywhere from 340 pounds early on as a high school player to 300 last season to a question mark on some recruiting sites and his social-media account.

Once everybody figures out what and where he is, Moala might turn out to be.a fairly decent player.

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staff thinks so.

On Friday, the Huskies offered this constantly evolving guy a football scholarship, following those previously extended by Kansas, New Mexico State, San Diego State and Utah.

Moving around is nothing new for the Moala football family. Lipe is the younger brother of Etuate Moala, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle who played for JSerra Catholic High, spent a couple years at Army, transferred to Riverside City College and this spring signed on with Hawaii.

The younger Moala looks fit and trim for a 300-pounder and now that colleges have been able to pinpoint where he is — though two national websites still have him playing for Mater Dei — more scholarship offers should be on the way.

