Huskies Offer Cornerback From Mater Dei, Nation's No. 1 HS Team

Zabien Brown, a sophomore cornerback for the nation's No. 1 high school football team, revealed on Sunday night that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Brown plays for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, a powerhouse program that has routed all six teams it has played this season, including St. John Bosco, Trent McDuffie, Terrell Bynum and Sean McGrew's alma mater.

The Monarchs come off a weekend 56-3 battering of Santa Margarita. They opened the season by traveling to Texas and beating Duncanville 45-3. Mater Dei also routed Nevada's Liberty and UW recruit Germie Bernard 49-7, ran away from La Mirada 58-7 and defeated Orange Lutheran 55-16.

Only St. John Bosco hung closer than that to Brown's team, which still took a decisive 42-21 win.

Brown, from the Class of 2024, has been so impressive so early he was named second-team All-Trinity League as a freshman.

This past summer, he toured SEC schools Alabama and Georgia and received offers from both, with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban personally making an offer to Brown in his office.

USC, Michigan, Boston College, Oregon State and Penn State also have reached out with scholarship proposals.

The Huskies, with coaches recruiting in person over the past two weeks for the first time since the pandemic disrupted tings, have made five known scholarship offers over that time.

