    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Huskies Offer Cornerback From Mater Dei, Nation's No. 1 HS Team

    Sophomore Zabien Brown draws recruiting interest from UW, Alabama, USC and others.
    Author:

    Zabien Brown, a sophomore cornerback for the nation's No. 1 high school football team, revealed on Sunday night that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington. 

    The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Brown plays for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, a powerhouse program that has routed all six teams it has played this season, including St. John Bosco, Trent McDuffie, Terrell Bynum and Sean McGrew's alma mater.

    The Monarchs come off a weekend 56-3 battering of Santa Margarita. They opened the season by traveling to Texas and beating Duncanville 45-3. Mater Dei also routed Nevada's Liberty and UW recruit Germie Bernard 49-7, ran away from La Mirada 58-7 and defeated Orange Lutheran 55-16.

    Only St. John Bosco hung closer than that to Brown's team, which still took a decisive 42-21 win.

    Brown, from the Class of 2024, has been so impressive so early he was named second-team All-Trinity League as a freshman.

    This past summer, he toured SEC schools Alabama and Georgia and received offers from both, with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban personally making an offer to Brown in his office.  

    USC, Michigan, Boston College, Oregon State and Penn State also have reached out with scholarship proposals.

    The Huskies, with coaches recruiting in person over the past two weeks for the first time since the pandemic disrupted tings, have made five known scholarship offers over that time.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Zabien Brown from SoCal has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Cornerback From Mater Dei, Nation's No. 1 HS Team

    1 minute ago
    Austin Osborne celebrates with Bowling Green.
    Football

    How Transfer Portal Huskies Fared This Weekend

    17 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake will likely need to make some coaching changes.
    Football

    Rating Lake's Coaching Staff, Who Stays and Who Goes

    16 hours ago
    The Huskies perform the Dawg Walk two hours before kickoff.
    Football

    6 Things We Know About the Huskies After a Half-Dozen Games

    18 hours ago
    UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson is tackled by Voi Tunuufi and Jackson Sirmon.
    Football

    ZTF Returns But Huskies Don't Show Up in Crunch Time and lose to UCLA

    Oct 17, 2021
    Richard Karn, 1979 UW grad and a long-time actor, came back for homecoming.
    Football

    Actor, UW Alum Richard Karn Back for Homecoming, Some Husky Improvement

    Oct 16, 2021
    Cal running back Damien Moore is shaken up near the goal line.
    Football

    Feeling Angry About Husky Football? Maybe You Should Be Mad

    Oct 16, 2021
    Zion Tupuola-Fetui pulls down Utah's Zack Moss in 2020.
    Football

    3 Scenarios for ZTF's Much-Anticipated Return to Battle

    Oct 16, 2021