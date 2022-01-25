Huskies Offer Texas 6A State-Title Game Defensive MVP

Turning on the Friday Night Spotlights, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters continue to aim big for players.

On Tuesday, they offered a scholarship to 6-foot-6, 230-pound Colton Vasek, a junior edge rusher from the top high school football program in Texas, Westlake in Austin.

The Chapparals recently won their third consecutive Texas 6A state championship, and Vasek, just a junior, was the defensive standout of the game.

With a 40-21 victory over Guyer played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Westlake finished a perfect 16-0 after winning its 40th game in a row.

This is the same high school, which opened in 1971, that supplied quarterbacks Drew Brees and Nick Foles to the college ranks and on to the NFL, and has its most recent Chaps quarterback Cade Klubnik bound for Clemson.

And now Westlake has Vasek to rally around for yet another season.

The son of Westlake defensive-line coach Brian Vasek, he comes off an impressive season in which posted 56 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, and added 14 quarterback hurries and 2 forced fumbles.

In the state championship game alone, Vasek collected 4 tackles, among them 3 sacks, which brought him his MVP honors.

Big and fast for his size, Vasek currently holds 18 scholarship offers, among them from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Baylor, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Texas Tech, plus Pac-12 schools in California, USC, Utah and the Huskies.

The UW has made a concentrated effort in recent years to sign a lot of Texas-produced players, including four young running backs now on the roster who hail from Fort Worth, Lufkin, Waco and El Paso.

