Huskies Offer Texas Wide Receiver Made for September

Noble Johnson piled up amazing pass-catching stats in first month alone.

While baseball slugger Reggie Jackson rightly so was considered Mr. October, Noble Johnson this past fall put in a serious claim for the month of September — at least for the first half of it.

The junior wide receiver from Rockwall, Texas, came out in his first two football games and caught a collective 19 passes for 435 yards and 6 touchdowns, alone picking up 12 catches, 254 yards and 4 scores against a highly rated Lake Travis team.

Consequently, Johnson now has 19 scholarship offers in hand, including one extended to him on Tuesday from the University of Washington and new receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. To no surprise, one of the other 18 offers is from Purdue, Shephard's previous coaching stop.

For a passing-minded 9-3 Rockwall High team, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver finished with 49 receptions for 875 yards and 8 scores as he proceeded to share the ball more with a group of talented receiving corps.

Johnson actually ended up ranked second on his team in catches and yards, and even third in TDs through the air.

Curiously, Rockwall teammates Caden Marshall, a 6-foot-4 senior with his 68 receptions for 1,190 yards and 10 scores, and Aiden Meeks, a 5-foot- 10 junior with his 39 catches for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns, have no scholarship offers.

When it comes to Johnson, it's the elite of the elite. Once he posted hIs UW offer on social media, highly regarded Texas pass-catcher and one-time Northwest resident Ashton Cozart from Flower Mound tweeted his approval. They both have Husky offers now.

