Huskies Offer Top-Rated Texas Cornerback

While on its recent whirlwind tour of Texas, the University of Washington football coaching staff offered scholarships to no less than six players from that state over a 24-hour period.

And, yes, while making their way across the Lone Star landscape, often so barren and dusty, they managed to stop and smell the Flowers.

That would be Aaron Flowers.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback plays for the Forney High School Jackrabbits in Forney, a Dallas suburb east of the big city.

A 4-star prospect from the Class of 2024, Flowers might be the most heavily pursued of these half-dozen Texans recently showing up on the Huskies' radar. He's considered the state's top corner and No. 6 overall recruit by Dave Campbell's Texas Football recruiting service.

The 16-year-old Flowers holds 15 scholarship offers, with Oklahoma, Baylor, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Oregon, Nebraska, Kansas State, Texas Tech and the Huskies among the top ones.

He emerges from a team that went 7-4 with 55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks and 2 PATs returned for a score.

Flowers joins a growing list of Texans with UW scholarship offers this week that includes South Oak Cliff High linebackers Brandon Jones and JJ Shelton, Red Oak edge rusher Kamouryn Morgan, Summit edge rusher Legend Journey and another Forney player in running back Jo Osborne.

