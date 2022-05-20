Huskies Offer Wide Receiver Son of Former Notre Dame Player

Emmett Mosley has received scholarship offers from 16 schools so far.

Emmett Mosley has collected 9 catches for 156 yards and no scores in seven games over two high school football seasons, which goes to show that numbers don't count for everything.'

This 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver, newly transferred to Santa Margarita Catholic High from Servite in Southern California, answers to a 4-star rating from the recruiting websites.

Mosley qualifies for this lofty football standing because 1) he has considerable speed, 23.46 over 200 meters; 2) he just completed his sophomore season, putting him ahead of most others in his age group, and 3) he's the son of former Notre Dame wide receiver Emmett Mosley IV.

This week, the University of Washington offered a scholarship to the Fighting Irish legacy player and member of the Class of 2024, giving him his 16th overall.

While the Huskies are recruiting him as a wide receiver, Mosley also lines up at cornerback and picked up 10 tackles over two those seasons, and 4 were sacks.

Alabama offered the pass-catcher in mid-May last year and he also counts offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC and Utah, among others.

Moseley's father played for Notre Dame in 1993-96 and caught 52 passes for 755 yards and a score in his final season, besides rushing for 275 yards and 5 touchdowns. Naturally, the Fighting Irish are interested in this second-generation Mobley.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven