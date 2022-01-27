Huskies Offer Young Arizona TE Named Bear

This prospect from the Phoenix area doesn't even have his driver's license yet.

Bear Tenney received a University of Washington scholarship offer this week, his seventh overall.

He lists himself as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end or wide receiver.

Tenney played this past season for Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona, which is southeast of Phoenix.

However, he now attends Hamilton High in nearby Gilbert, which is the largest high school in Arizona, according to his updated recruiting profiles.

It seems that everyone these days is recruiting this kid called Bear.

This tall slender youngster with the freckles, the red hair and a faraway look already has a collection of internet photo ops that place him in stadiums ranging from USC to Michigan to Marshall.

For a 5-7 Casteel High team last fall, he had 4 catches for 54 yards and 3 touchdowns, modest yet interesting totals, and maybe one reason why he switched schools.

Most of all, this kid called Bear is really a cub — he's just 15 years old, a freshman, not legal.

Bear Tenney visits Michigan. Michigan

Considered one of those futuristic recruits, Tenney still has three seasons of high school football to play.

He's from the Class of 2025.

Maybe the pandemic will be over by then.

People who come up with these sort of things already have Tenney named as the No. 2 tight end prospect nationally for his class, taking a backseat only to Iose Epenesa of Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Illinois, which is just outside of St. Louis.

Did we mention Bear is just 15?

Bear Tenney had 4 catches for 54 yards and 3 scores as a freshman. Twitter

He'll play for Hamilton High, which conveniently for UW recruiters answers to the nickname Huskies. He'll pose for a lot more photos similar to the one attached to this story with Jonathan Smith, Oregon State coach and former Husky offensive coordinator.

Meantime, Bear will probably study for his driver's test, worry about getting that first pimple and maybe bask in all of the attention that recruiters throw his way nonstop from here on out.

