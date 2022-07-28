Huskies Pick Up 5th OL Commitment, Third from California

The University of Washington filled out an entire offensive line of 2023 recruits on Wednesday by receiving a commitment from Los Angeles-area tackle Kahlee Tafai, the heaviest one yet.

The 6-foot-6, 307-pound Tafai from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale gives the Huskies their 19th recruit — and their 11th pledge from California and, again, their fifth offensive lineman.

Tafai joins an already meaty group of future Husky pocket protectors and hole-openers in 6-foot-7, 280-pound Elishah Jackett from Orange, California; 6-foot-8, 270-pound Soane Faasolo from East Palo Alto, California; 6-foot-6, 275-pound Zach Henning from Aurora, Colorado; and 6-foot-3, 292-pound Landon Hatchett from Ferndale, Washington.

With still a year of high school growth to go, these five recruits average 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds.

Based on frame Tafai, Jackett and Faasolo likely are college tackles, while Hatchett is the center and Henning might be best suited for guard.

This marks the second time in four classes the UW have recruited five offensive linemen all at once, joining the 2020 class of Roger Rosengarten, Myles Murao, Gaard Memmelaar, Samuel Peacock and Geirean Hatchett, Landon's brother.

The younger guys should be just about ready to play as a group when these older linemen move on.

Considered a 3-star recruit, Tafai received his UW scholarship offer in May and chose the Huskies over Arizona, BYU, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah and Utah State.

Tafai transferred into Leuzinger High for his senior year after playing for Bishop Alemany, which is located north of Los Angeles.

The Huskies still don't appear to be done gathering commitments with fall camp just a week away and Pac-12 media day on Friday.

Their complete list of UW recruits to this point is as follows: the Huskies have pledges from 11 Californians in linebackers Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney, wide receivers Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds, offensive tackles Elishah Jackett, Soane Faasolo and Kahlee Tafai, safety Vincent Holmes, defensive tackle Sua Lefotu, cornerback Leroy Bryant and running back Tybo Rogers; a pair of Texans in edge rusher Anthony James II and cornerback Diesel Gordon; offensive tackle Zach Henning from Colorado; defensive tackle Elinneus Davis from Minnesota; quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from South Dakota; and edge rusher Jacob Lane and center Landon Hatchett from Washington State.

