Huskies Provide SoCal TE with Second Offer

Decker DeGraaf has impressive size for a 10th-grader, but needs more passes coming his way.

Decker DeGraaf changed high schools this past winter. He transferred from San Dimas to Glendora, which are four miles apart and on opposite sides of Interstate 210, east of Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore tight end didn't publicly explain his reasons behind the switch.

Both football teams were highly successful last fall, but it wasn't hard to see why DeGraaf might want to try something new.

He's a talented receiver already worthy of college recruiting attention, but San Dimas was run-first, sometimes attempting as few as two passes per game last season.

Glendora wasn't that much prolific, with the Tartans averaging 12 passing attempts an outing, but it was step up.

Either way, DeGraaf should come out of the high school ranks with upgraded blocking skills.

This past week, the big kid from Southern California received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, his second following one from Oregon State.

DeGraaf played two years of varsity football for San Dimas and was considered the school's top football player when he left. He also was a linebacker and, in certain situations, lined up at safety.

That's right, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound safety, maybe another reason to try a new team.

While DeGraaf has two years of high school football left to play, he can expect a lot more scholarship offers before he's done.

Yet if he winds up at Oregon State, that shouldn't overly surprise anyone. One of Glendora's most decorated football players remains Jonathan Smith, a record-setting quarterback for the Tartans who later played for the Beavers and now coaches them.

Of course, Smith once served as Husky offensive coordinator for Chris Petersen.

Here's thinking the UW's offensive-minded Kalen DeBoer and the always attack-minded Smith would both send the ball in his direction, so he couldn't go wrong with either Pac-12 stop.

