Skip to main content

Huskies Provide SoCal TE with Second Offer

Decker DeGraaf has impressive size for a 10th-grader, but needs more passes coming his way.

Decker DeGraaf changed high schools this past winter. He transferred from San Dimas to Glendora, which are four miles apart and on opposite sides of Interstate 210, east of Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore tight end didn't publicly explain his reasons behind the switch.

Both football teams were highly successful last fall, but it wasn't hard to see why DeGraaf might want to try something new.

He's a talented receiver already worthy of college recruiting attention, but San Dimas was run-first, sometimes attempting as few as two passes per game last season. 

Glendora wasn't that much prolific, with the Tartans averaging 12 passing attempts an outing, but it was step up.

Either way, DeGraaf should come out of the high school ranks with upgraded blocking skills. 

This past week, the big kid from Southern California received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, his second following one from Oregon State.

DeGraaf played two years of varsity football for San Dimas and was considered the school's top football player when he left. He also was a linebacker and, in certain situations, lined up at safety.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That's right, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound safety, maybe another reason to try a new team.

While DeGraaf has two years of high school football left to play, he can expect a lot more scholarship offers before he's done. 

Yet if he winds up at Oregon State, that shouldn't overly surprise anyone. One of Glendora's most decorated football players remains Jonathan Smith, a record-setting quarterback for the Tartans who later played for the Beavers and now coaches them.

Of course, Smith once served as Husky offensive coordinator for Chris Petersen. 

Here's thinking the UW's offensive-minded Kalen DeBoer and the always attack-minded Smith would both send the ball in his direction, so he couldn't go wrong with either Pac-12 stop.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Montana players celebrate their upset of UW.
Football

Someone Mentioned the M-Word the Other Day and It Still Doesn't Seem Real

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Jacobe Covington looks for playing time.
Football

Covington Becomes Second Husky This Offseason to Transfer to USC

By Dan Raley12 hours ago
Luke Baklenko has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer California OT Whose Mother Once Was UW Coach

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
Derek Meadows has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Extra-Long Las Vegas Recruit — And It's No Stretch

By Dan RaleyMay 15, 2022
Kyler Gordon meets the media at the NFL combine.
Husky Legends

Long UW-Chicago Connection Renewed by Gordon, Pettis Joining Bears

By Dan RaleyMay 15, 2022
Jordan Whitney and UW co-defensive coordinator William Inge share a moment.
Recruiting

Speedy SoCal Linebacker Has Choices Pared to Arizona and UW

By Dan RaleyMay 14, 2022
Lipe Moala (56) has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer SoCal Tackle Continually on the Move

By Dan RaleyMay 14, 2022
Zacharyus Williams has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Tale of 2 St. John Bosco Receivers Who Have UW Offers

By Dan RaleyMay 14, 2022