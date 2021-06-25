Huskies Pursue Another Hatchett, Offer Scholarship to the Little Brother

Landen is another offensive lineman with great strength coming out of Ferndale High.

The University of Washington football coaches have decided it's no time to bury the Hatchett.

They want two of them, maybe eventually side by side.

Landen Hatchett, younger brother of current Husky center Geirean Hatchett, announced on social media Thursday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Huskies after taking an official visit to Montlake.

He's a 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman coming off his sophomore year at Ferndale High in Ferndale, Washington, poised to set a lot of high school weightlifting records and projected as a college center.

Landen is an inch shorter and 15 pounds or so lighter than Geirean, a UW freshman who currently is one of the strongest players on the roster in the front squat and hang clean in the Husky combine.

The older Hatchett spent spring practice at center, backing up returning senior starter Luke Wattenberg. He's projected as an O-line leader wherever he plays across the front wall.

Geirean Hatchett came to the Huskies as a national recruit who turned down scholarships from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas and USC, among several others.

Young Hatchett has offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State and now the Huskies, with more sure to come. He could end up playing two college seasons with his brother.

Facing a pandemic-caused delay in his Ferndale football season, Landen Hatchett took every opportunity to get bigger, faster, stronger — spending up to six days a week in his high school weight room and setting ambitious goals.

"As soon as the season got pushed back the first time, I obviously wasn’t super happy about it," he said. "I immediately turned my mindset that it’s just more time to improve myself."

Hatchett should move past Ferndale's one-time, state-champion wrestler Robin Finkbonner, whose weightlifting records have stood since the Jimmy Carter administration. Landen lifts more than 315 on the power clean and he's eyeing Finkbonner's colossal 580-pound dead-lift record.

"It's within reach," he said confidently of the latter.

The Huskies no doubt are hoping they can say the same about Landen Hatchett and his football commitment

