Huskies Pursue Las Vegas Edge Rusher, Make Offer

Kelze Howard is a promising two-way lineman also pursued by USC and Colorado.

Kelze Howard plays football for Spring Valley High School on the west side of town in Las Vegas, offering a hulking figure who makes himself noticeable on either side of the ball.

He's a college-bound defensive end or offensive tackle.

Choosing an analogy for him is multiple choice, as well: He suits up for a team named the Grizzlies at a school located on South Buffalo Drive.

Bear or Bison?

Either way, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Howard is a big man for the Class of 2023 who easily runs the field and throws his weight around.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington made him a scholarship offer, presumably as a defensive player, joining USC, Colorado, UNLV, Nevada and Utah State.

For a 4-6 Spring Valley team, he finished with 38 tackles, all but four solo, and included were 9 tackles for lost yardage and 5 sacks.

Howard scored on a fumble return in a 14-0 victory over Mojave. In a 25-0 win over Cimarron Memorial, he had 3 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks.

He wears No. 58 in a Grizzlies jersey and with that digit and a full head of steam zeroing in on an opposing backfield he somewhat resembles UW edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, creating havoc with his size and mobility.

Howard clearly is one of those players just now growing into his physique and finding out what he can do on a football field.

