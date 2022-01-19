Skip to main content

Huskies Pursue Las Vegas Edge Rusher, Make Offer

Kelze Howard is a promising two-way lineman also pursued by USC and Colorado.

Kelze Howard plays football for Spring Valley High School on the west side of town in Las Vegas, offering a hulking figure who makes himself noticeable on either side of the ball. 

He's a college-bound defensive end or offensive tackle.

Choosing an analogy for him is multiple choice, as well: He suits up for a team named the Grizzlies at a school located on South Buffalo Drive.

Bear or Bison?

Either way, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Howard is a big man for the Class of 2023 who easily runs the field and throws his weight around.

On Tuesday, the University of Washington made him a scholarship offer, presumably as a defensive player, joining USC, Colorado, UNLV, Nevada and Utah State. 

For a 4-6 Spring Valley team, he finished with 38 tackles, all but four solo, and included were 9 tackles for lost yardage and 5 sacks. 

Read More

Howard scored on a fumble return in a 14-0 victory over Mojave. In a 25-0 win over Cimarron Memorial, he had 3 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks. 

He wears No. 58 in a Grizzlies jersey and with that digit and a full head of steam zeroing in on an opposing backfield he somewhat resembles UW edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, creating havoc with his size and mobility.

Howard clearly is one of those players just now growing into his physique and finding out what he can do on a football field. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Kelze Howard has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Pursue Las Vegas Edge Rusher, Make Offer

2 minutes ago
Sav'ell Smalls looks for a UW breakthrough.
Football

4 Scuffling UW Players DeBoer Needs to Make Great

2 hours ago
Noble Johnson (3) has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Texas Wide Receiver Made for September

16 hours ago
Budda Baker is taken off the field surrounded by concerned teammates.
Husky Legends

Day Later Than Planned, Budda Baker Heads Home After Playoff Scare

19 hours ago
Cameron Brandt plays for Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, California.
Recruiting

Huskies Extend Offer to Los Angeles-Area Defensive Lineman

20 hours ago
Ryan Pellum plays for Millikan High in Long Beach, California.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Speedster with Deep-rooted Family Football Ties

19 hours ago
Daejon Davis, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jamal Bey exhort each other on.
Basketball

Husky Basketball at Midseason Is Better But Not Fully Restored

Jan 18, 2022
Budda Baker is taken off the field on Monday night after suffering a concussion.
Husky Legends

Ex-Husky Baker Taken from NFL Playoff Game on Stretcher, But Cardinals Say He's OK

Jan 17, 2022