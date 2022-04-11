Skip to main content

Huskies Reach Out to New York Edge Rusher with Scholarship Offer

Kalen DeBoer's new staff has sought recruits in 25 states so far.

Caden Brown covers a lot of ground as an edge rusher and a Class of 2024 recruit for Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York.

Sideline to sideline?

End zone to end zone?

Try coast to coast. 

In recent days, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Brown traveled to Seattle to tour the University of Washington, this after getting a good look at Eugene and the University of Oregon campus some 280 miles south.

Brown went home with a scholarship offer in hand from the Huskies, his eighth overall to go those received from Penn State, West Virginia, Rutgers, Maryland, Nebraska, Buffalo and Syracuse.

He's a second-generation college football defender who will have to give the latter school a long, hard look, considering his father played for the Orange.

Alban Brown was a starting linebacker as a senior for Syracuse in 1989 and a member of its unbeaten football team in 1987, sharing in an 11-0-1 team that advanced to the Sugar Bowl, where it tied Auburn 16-16.

Caden Brown enjoyed an unbeaten season himself this past fall, but he and his teammates beat everyone they played.

With a tremendous reach and elite speed, Brown shared in a 9-0 season for Erasmus Hall, a school known as a talent feeder for Power 5 schools. He and his teammate won those games from 7 to 50 points. 

Brown is considered the No. 1 player in New York in his class by some analysts and should attract a lot more offers once he plays his junior season. 

The Huskies, widening their recruiting base under Kalen DeBoer, have now offered recruits in 25 different states.

