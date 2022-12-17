Skip to main content

Huskies Receive Commitment From 4-Star Bay Area Receiver

Taeshaun Lyons joins Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds as pledged UW pass-catchers with sign date next Wednesday.
Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters haven't locked in another scholarship quarterback yet, but they have a fairly substantial group of wide receivers awaiting him.

On Friday, the Huskies picked up a verbal commitment from 4-star pass-catcher Taeshaun Lyons of Tennyson High School in Hayward, California — their third receiver from the Golden state in the 2023 class, joining fellow Bay Area recruit Rashid Williams from Pittsburg and Keith Reynolds from Adelanto. 

Williams also is regarded as a 4-star recruit, while the extra-speedy Reynolds rates 3 stars.

On a busy day for DeBoer's staff, Lyons' commitment came an hour following a public pledge from portal transfer Zach Durfee of the University of Sioux Falls, giving the Huskies 19 commits as they head into next Wednesday's early signing day.

At just under 6-foot-3, Lyons is the tallest of the new wide-receiving trio. He chose the UW over Miami, Notre Dame and Oregon.

The swift Lyons comes off a senior season in which he caught 47 passes for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns for his 8-3 Lancers team, and scored five more times on rushes and twice more on punt returns. 

Still, it was going to be tough for him to top his junior Tennyson campaign in which he finished with 28 receptions for 907 yards and 16 scores — or a TD nearly every other catch. 

Lyons has three-year totals of 87 catches for 2,137 yards and 92 scores for his Hayward school, which is on the East Bay and just south of Oakland.

HUSKY 2023 COMMITMENTS

1. Tybo Rogers, RB, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield)

2. Keith Reynolds, WR, 5-9, 170, Adelanto, Calif. (Adelanto)

3. Deven Bryant, LB, 6-0, 216, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

4. Rashid Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

5. Jacob Lane, ER, 6-5, 230, Puyallup, Wash. (Emerald Ridge)

6. Diesel Gordon; CB, 6-1, 179, Arlington, Texas (Sequin)

7. Anthony James II, ER, 6-5, 265, Wylie, Texas (East Wylie)

8. Zach Henning OL, 6-6, 275, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)

9. Vincent Holmes, S, 6-1, 175, San Jacinto, Calif. (San Jacinto)

10. Jordan Whitney, LB, 6-2, 215, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

11. Elishah Jackett, OL, 6-7, 280, Orange, Calif. (El Modena)

12. Landon Hatchett, OL, 6-3, 292, Ferndale, Wash. (Ferndale)

13. Soane Faasolo, OL, 6-8, 270, Menlo, Calif. (Menlo-Atherton)

14. Leroy Bryant, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Calif. (Rodriguez)

15. Elinneus Davis, DL, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

16. Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles)

17. Kahlee Tafai, OL, 6-6, 307, Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger)

18. Zach Durfee, ER, 6-6, 255, Dawson, Minnesota (University of Sioux Falls)

19. Taeshaun Lyons, WR, 6-2, 165, Hayward, Calif. (Tennyson)

