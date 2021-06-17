Sports Illustrated home
Huskies Receive Walk-On Commitment From Kicker

Jack McCallister switches his allegiance to the UW from Weber State.
Author:
Publish date:

Jack McCallister, a placekicker, punter or both from Seattle's tiny King's High School and a member of the Class of 2021, has switched his preferred walk-on pledge from Weber State to the University of Washington, he disclosed earlier this week on social media.

The 6-foot, 200-pound specialist made this known with a short post on Tuesday that said: Little change of plans ... GO DAWGS.

It's unclear whether McCallister will pursue placekicking or punting on the collegiate level, though in an online-profile he listed kicking first among the two endeavors. A good-sized athlete, he appears to have a fairly powerful foot as shown in video footage.

Since he was a King's High sophomore, McCallister has made the move from dedicated soccer player to football kicking enthusiast and attended several national camps along the way, such as Chris Sailer's in California.

He explained his attraction to football this way: "I still play soccer but in kicking I have found a combination of culture (I love the football atmosphere, competition and camaraderie with my teammates) and athletic satisfaction that is unmatched in my mind."

On March 29, McCallister committed to Weber State as a non-scholarship player and followed the exploits of the Big Sky team through its pandemic-delayed season this spring.

However, once recruiting restrictions and the dead period were removed on June 1, McCallister, like many others, changed his college commitment.

McCallister comes from the same King's High that will send classmate Tyler Linhardt to the Husky basketball team on scholarship, and previously provided the Gonzaga basketball program with guard Corey Kispert, now awaiting the NBA draft.

