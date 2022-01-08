Skip to main content
Huskies Reconnect with Texas Safety and Re-offer Him

Samuel Omosigho originally received a UW scholarship proposal a few days before Jimmy Lake got in trouble.

Samuel Omosigho probably was wondering what happened to his University of Washington football recruitment.

Two days after he was offered by the Huskies last fall, Jimmy Lake committed the shove seen round the college football world, an impulsive action in the UW-Oregon game that ultimately led to the coach's dismissal and no doubt curtailed all recruiting calls to Omosigho from Seattle.

This week, Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff reached out to the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Crandall High in Forney, Texas, a small town east of Dallas, and re-offered him for the class of 2023.

Samuel Omosigho (7) runs onto the field under a Texas sky.

He primarily was listed as a wide receiver until coming up with a defensive effort this past season that made all recruiters look twice at him. In a game against Corsicana, he piled up 14 tackles, an interception and a 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Omosigho now holds 18 offers from USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Houston, Maryland, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Stanford and the Huskies, among others.

Read More

This past season, Omosigho finished with 89 tackles, including 5 for lost yardage, 2 of which were sacks. He had 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries, taking one of each for a touchdown. 

For those who still consider him a wide receiver, he finished with 51 catches for 971 yards and 9 scores, 12 TDs overall. 

Omosigho should be hearing from the UW a lot from here on out. 

Samuel Omosigho has been re-offered by the UW.
