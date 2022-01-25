Huskies Reportedly Have New Punter-Kicker from Idaho State

Kevin Ryan, a multi-purpose kicker from Idaho State, apparently has received and accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Washington after visiting Seattle this past weekend, according to an Arizona kicking outfit.

On Monday, Alex Zendejas Kicking and Training tweeted out the news involving Ryan, who's a native of Mesa, Arizona.

The 6-foot, 160-pound punter and place-kicker would be the sixth portal transfer player addition for the Huskies, joining Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright, Arizona State wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman.

However, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer didn't send out his generic alert that provides a public heads-up for a coming player commitment.

The Huskies have been in need of a new punter after sixth-year senior Race Porter recently used up his eligibility. The only other candidate is junior-college transfer Triston Brown, who's been with the UW for two seasons but hasn't entered a game yet. Senior Peyton Henry, a four-year starter, returns as DeBoer's kicker.

Ryan is a better punter than kicker off the tee, having been given plenty of opportunity to punt by playing for some bad Idaho State teams.

For the 1-10 Bengals this past season, he averaged 45.5 yards on 58 punts, with a long of 65 yards. In three prior seasons, he averaged 40.2, 39.9 and 39.9, respectively.

As a place-kicker last fall, he was the backup kicker who made 1 of 3 field-goal attempts and all 6 of his conversion kicks.

During the Big Sky's delayed 2020 season held last spring, Ryan was the No. 1 place-kicker and punter for a 2-4 team. He converted 8 of 13 field-goal attempts, including a 30-yarder he made with five seconds left to play to beat Southern Utah 26-24.

Ryan comes to the UW with two seasons of eligibility left with his pandemic provision.

