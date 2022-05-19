Huskies Return to Emerald Ridge for 2nd Recruit in 2 Years, Offer Edge Rusher

The target player is Jacob Lane, a Jaguars player with a big frame.

Jacob Lane is just beginning to enjoy life in the football fast lane.

Getting ever more comfortable in his 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame, the junior edge rusher from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup, Washington, on Wednesday received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, his 10th overall.

This comes after he attended an ESPN 300 Elite Underclassman Invitational last weekend in Oakland, California — a football camp for 200 players in the next three recruiting classes — and turned in a performance worthy of defensive-line MVP honors.

Arizona, Utah, Army, Air Force, Colorado State and San Diego State are among the other schools who have offered him.

A 3-star recruit for the Class of 2023, Lane has made steady progression as he continues to add inches and pounds. Recruiters really like his 37-inch vertical leap for a big guy.

This past season, Lane came up with 47 tackles, among them 11 for lost yardage and 4 sacks, for a 5-5 Emerald Ridge team.

He's attempting to become the second player in two years from his high school to earn a UW scholarship. Wide receiver Denzel Boston, another 3-star recruit for the Jaguars, was one of Kalen DeBoer's first 2022 signees back in December, shortly after the new coach arrived at the UW from Fresno State.

No reason to do a Lane change here.

