Huskies Tap Arizona Pipeline for Versatile Offensive Lineman

Parker Brailsford from Scottsdale isn’t flashy but he brings plenty of ability.

The Washington Huskies have gained a second commitment in 10 days in Arizona offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, who announced his pledge on Monday on social media.

Much like he did with 2021 signee Robert Wyrsch, Huskies offensive-line coach Scott Huff saw what he liked early on in Brailsford and offered another quick-footed, high-ceiling offensive lineman.

Brailsford hails from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, one of the state's most storied programs and a place that sent former UW cornerback Byron Murphy and current defensive back Jacobe Covington to the UW.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder is the fourth commitment for the Huskies' class of 2022, all offensive players for the current recruiting cycle.

"Brailsford is an intriguing and versatile trench talent who fits in the modern era in more ways than one," said John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated's All-American scouting director. "Equipped with an adequate frame, his combination of leverage discipline and athleticism makes him scheme versatile, able to win at the point in the phone booth or in space."

Even while lacking ideal height, Brailsford was widely pursued, pulling in offers from the likes of USC, Michigan State, Colorado and his home-state Arizona Wildcats.

"In the fall, his body control and quickness took a strong step forward, enabling him to earn his prep coach’s trust with multiple roles up front," Garcia said. "Whether affecting two defenders on one play or anchoring against a bigger rusher."

Brailsford committed to the Huskies having never visited the campus.

Washington is expected to take a full complement of offensive linemen and has extended seven offers to line prospects. Given Brailsford's versatility, the UW is off to a good start in landing quality linemen.