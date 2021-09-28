Husky Defensive Back Target Decommits from Arizona State

Larry Turner-Gooden, a University of Washington defensive-back target, recently disclosed on social media he is re-opening his recruitment after decommitting from Arizona State, which could put the Huskies back in the mix.

The 6-foot, 180-pound player from Bishop Alemany High School in Calabasas, California, who has more than 30 offers, has set no timetable for any further decisions. He announced his offer from the UW in late March 2020.

It's not surprising that Turner-Gooden, from the class of 2022, officially backed off of his pledge to the Sun Devils, given that he recently visited Texas and Penn State. In fact, his visit with the Nittany Lions may have been the catalyst for his decommitment.

"I've never seen anything like it," Turner-Gooden told Rivals.com of Penn State's White.

The Huskies have seen their fair share of decommitments for the 2022 recruiting class, losing two defensive linemen to Oregon and another to Texas.

Turner-Gooden has 9 offers from the Pac-12, with only Oregon State, Cal and Stanford so far not pursuing the defensive back.

He's no stranger to change. He transferred from St. Bernard High in Playa Del Rey, California, to Alemany High to finish out his high school career.

ASU's recruiting falloff is due largely to the school being under investigation for "dead period" recruiting violations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner-Gooden's departure leaves the Sun Devils with 4 pledges, ranking them last among Power-5 programs.

The Huskies have no commitments from defensive backs, losing tough battles for Benjamin Morrison who committed to Notre Dame. However, they appear to be the leader for defensive back Keionte Scott, who is playing for two-year Snow College in Utah.