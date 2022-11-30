Skip to main content

Husky Offer Hard-Hitting Kansas Hybrid Defender

Michael Boganowski plays safety and linebacker for Junction City High.
Undeterred by failing to land the state's top quarterback and running back, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters have returned to Kansas once more in pursuit of a hard-hitting player who would be an ideal fit for the hybrid Husky position.

On Tuesday, the UW offered a scholarship to Michael Boganowski, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety and linebacker from the Class of 2024 who plays for Junction City High School in the town of the same name halfway between Kansas City and Wichita.

A 3-star defender whose Blue Jays team just completed a 7-3 season, Boganowski is an overly aggressive player who runs all over the field knocking opposing players off their feet. He shows no reluctance at all to involve himself in full-bore contact. 

In one game sequence, he ran full speed into a running back and hit him so hard he bounced off and the ball popped up in the air at the same time, and Boganowski still was able to snatch it. 

Earlier this year, the Huskies made strong bids for a pair of touted in-state 2023 prospects in quarterback Avery Johnson of Maize and running back Dylan Edwards of Derby, but both committed to Kansas State before Edwards got a late offer from Notre Dame and went with the Fighting Irish.

Boganowski currently holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and the Huskies. 

He comes off a junior season in which he piled up 123 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, and picked up 4 interceptions and a forced fumble. He also ran the ball 15 times for 267 yards and scored twice, and passed for a touchdown.

Boganowski, who father of the same name was a defensive end for New Mexico State in 1997-2001, turned 17 on Wednesday.

