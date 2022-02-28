Skip to main content

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

The California teenager is forced to send out a general tweet to all of his college suitors.

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this.

At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.

"Coaches — lost all contacts and messages — if you can shoot me a text I'd appreciate it."

College football recruiting, in cyber-based times, can be risky venture it seems. Imagine fingers flying while recruiters from coast to coast furiously tap out a response.

Rashada, of course, is considering the University of Washington, along with Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Arizona State and others.

His ongoing college courtship apparently was wiped clean from his cell phone.

The quarterback is the son of Harlan Rashada, formerly a starting Sun Devils safety in the mid-nineties and the younger brother of safety Roman Rashada, a junior-college player who has been offered by the Huskies.

Read More

Rashada traveled to Seattle and joined in the UW's Junior Day activities at the end of January. 

He comes off a sterling junior season at Pittsburg High in which he completed 179 of 312 passes for 2,632 yards and 35 touchdowns for a 9-3 team.

Three days ago, the UW offered his leading Pittsburg receiver Rashid Williams, who this past fall caught 55 passes for 753 yards and 11 scores.

Jaden Rashada is visiting the UW on Friday.
