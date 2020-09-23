Husky RB Commit Caleb Berry Ready to Embrace Final Texas HS Season

The temperature will be in the mid-70s on Friday night in Lufkin, Texas, when running back Caleb Berry pulls on his No. 2 jersey and begins his final high school football season in the Lone Star state.

True Friday Night Lights.

The 2021 University of Washington commit from Lufkin High School has been patient for this time to come, with Texas staggering the starting times seasons for different levels of play across the state because of the pandemic.

"I can't believe it's coming to an end," the 6-foot-2, 210-pound tailback said.

Berry and his teammates have remained in close contact while following pandemic protocols to ensure the start of their final season for the Lufkin Panthers.

At times, it seemed like the season would never arrive Berry didn't alter his routine, he only enhanced it.

The running back has always embraced a daily workout regime and used the extended down time as an opportunity to get bigger, faster and stronger.

"It's been a long journey," Berry said of the season's delayed start. "It feels way different to be back."

Texas staggered the season's start dates for 1A through 4A last month, and will permit 5A teams such as Lufkin to play this week.

With the season delayed by nearly a month, the first kickoff will happen under the lights. Berry and his Panthers will travel two hours north to take on Tyler Legacy High School, formerly Robert E. Lee.

The Lufkin back will join Salt Lake City's Voi Tunuufi as just the second UW commit to play high school football this fall.

"I've put a lot of work in to get to where I am now," he said.

Beginning Friday night, Berry hopes all of those individual workouts will pay off in Lufkin earning third straight trip to the state playoffs.