Idaho Receiver Passes on UW and Other Finalists, Goes Elsewhere

Kenyon Sadiq, a hybrid tight end and wide receiver from Idaho, earlier announced he had narrowed his college choices to Iowa State, Michigan and the University of Washington.

He next disclosed he would choose his final destination without providing any added information.

On Monday, Sadiq revealed his somewhat surprising commitment — to Oregon.

Somewhere along the line, the Ducks entered the mix and now the 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver will stay in the Pac-12, but with an unexpected suitor.

A 4-star prospect, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Sadiq has a football physique and a skill set reminiscent of former Husky tight-end standout Hunter Bryant. As a junior last season for Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, the long and swift Sadiq caught 78 passes for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The UW typically has recruited only the occasional Idaho player. Gaard Memmelaar, a redshirt freshman offensive guard from Caldwell who hasn't appeared in a game yet, currently is the only player from that state on the Husky roster. Former Husky quarterback Colson Yankoff from Coeur d'Alene is now at UCLA as a junior wide receiver.

Record-breaking quarterback Cody Pickett from Caldwell remains the UW's most prominent player from the state that makes potatoes famous to join the Huskies before playing briefly in the NFL. He's now back in Idaho coaching high school basketball.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven