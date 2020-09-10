Impact Statement: 2022 TE Chance Bogan Gives Washington a Playmaker

The University of Washington football program had dipped into family reserves of former players once more. For the class of 2021, the Huskies signed quarterback Sam Huard, son of former QB Damon Huard. For 2022, they have a commitment from tight end Chance Bogan, whose father Curtis was a linebacker for Washington and a teammate of the elder Huard.

Bogan is UW's second commit for the class of 2022, joining Germie Bernard, a touted receiver from Henderson, Nevada, who pledged at the end of July.

The Huskies probably will use the commitments of these two playmakers as an opportunity to build an offensive class around them. In recent recruiting cycles, the Huskies have used the leverage of an elite quarterback commit such as Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris, Ethan Garbers and now Sam Huard to construct an offensive class with plenty of firepower.

However, given that Huard on paper looks to be a potential multiple-year starter, quarterbacks for 2022 may be hesitant to commit to the Huskies. That doesn't have to be the case. The sooner Huard plays, the sooner he moves on to the next level if he can realize his potential in UW offensive coordinator John Donovan's aggressive new scheme.

Bogan's commitment can not only influence other playmakers to join him at the UW, but also sway three elite in-state offensive linemen in Rainier Beach's Josh Connerly, Todd Beamer's Malik Agbo and Puyallup's Dave Iuli.

The tight end's pledge to the UW should signal that the Huskies are going to be more aggressive, not just with the offensive product on the field, but in building recruiting classes.