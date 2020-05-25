Impact Statement: Here's What Quentin Moore Brings to the UW

At nearly 6-foot-5, Quentin Moore was a mismatch for defensive backs and often split out wide as a receiver for Inglemoor High School and not asked to block.

He was so athletic, a former classmate remembers him hurdling two players at once.

However, his academics came into question and the dream of playing for the UW was put in doubt.

What the Huskies are getting in Moore is a player who's just coming into his own as a tight end. After graduating high school, he enrolled at Independence Community College in Kansas, a two-year school to get himself back on track.

Moore was able to gain his footing scholastically and as a tight end in the Pirate's run-heavy offense. He became a better blocker -- and student -- and helped ICC become the No. 1 scoring offense in the Kansas Jayhawks Conference. He'll join the Huskies in 2021.

Moore's pledge brings the Huskies' total to eight commitments for the class of 2021, and the second tight end for the UW's new tight-end coach Derham Cato.

Cato's first two secured recruits seemingly have been out of left field. Caden Jumper from Eatonville High in Eatonville, Washington, plays virtually all skill positions, in a sense making him an offensive Swiss Army knife.

Moore's scholarship will count towards the 2021 recruiting class, giving him three years to play two. The lure of coming home forced him to turn down the likes of Nebraska, Miami, Ole Miss, Missouri, Michigan State, Florida State, to name a few.

With the addition of Moore, the UW brings its TE scholarship allocation back in line. In 2019, the Huskies didn't sign a high school tight end and later added offensive lineman Corey Luciano out of California's Diablo Valley College and temporarily converted him into a tight end before moving him back to offensive tackle.

As a tight end with good hands who can block, Moore will give the Huskies a mismatch player at the position similar to Hunter Bryant. Given that Moore will have used two years of eligibility it remains to be seen if the UW will add another tight end to its 2021 recruiting class.