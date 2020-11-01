Instant Reaction: Top 2022 QB Decommits from Texas, Still Holds UW Offer

Quinn Ewers, one of the nation's top quarterback recruits for the class of 2022, announced he has decommitted from Texas Longhorns. The signal-caller from Southlake Carroll High School holds an offer from the Washington Huskies, but he is projected to flip to the Ohio State.

The Huskies offered him nearly two years later. However, Ewers has been a priority for the Buckeyes. Ohio State was the first Power 5 school to offer in June 2018.

Washington appears set at quarterback for the foreseeable future with SI All-American candidate Sam Huard committed for the class of 2021 and Ethan Garbers a true freshman. Huard is SIAA's No. 6 quarterback nationally.

Huard presents a recruiting dilemma at that position for the Huskies because he projects to be a multi-year starter. Garbers figures into the mix, too.

"The reality of having an elite quarterback, who's likely a multi-year starter, is the quarterback from the succeeding year would likely not become a starter for several years," said Trevor Mueller, SI/Husky Maven's high school recruiting analyst.

This hasn't stopped the Huskies from recruiting the position at a high level. In consecutive classes, UW signed Dylan Morris and Garbers, the No. 4 QBs in 2019 and 2020, respectively, according to 247Sports.com.

Washington signed Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff, both top 10 signal-callers nationally, in 2018. When Jacob Eason transferred in from Georgia, Yankoff transferred to UCLA. Jake Haener, who signed Washington in 2017 and is starting for Fresno State, also left because of Eason.

Many recruiting services project Ewers as a possible first-round draft pick when his college days are over. Wherever he choses, it will have transfer portal implications. In Columbus, the Buckeyes are no stranger to the QB revolving door.

One-time Washington pledge,Tate Martel transferred from Ohio State to Miami. Joe Burrows bolted for LSU when Georgia's Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State.

Washington filled out its roster with a QB transfer in Kevin Thomson from Sacramento State.