Instant Reaction: Top 2022 QB Decommits from Texas, Still Holds UW Offer

Mike Martin

Quinn Ewers, one of the nation's top quarterback recruits for the class of 2022, announced he has decommitted from Texas Longhorns. The signal-caller from Southlake Carroll High School holds an offer from the Washington Huskies, but he is projected to flip to the Ohio State.

The Huskies offered him nearly two years later.  However, Ewers has been a priority for the Buckeyes. Ohio State was the first Power 5 school to offer in June 2018.  

Washington appears set at quarterback for the foreseeable future with SI All-American candidate Sam Huard committed for the class of 2021 and Ethan Garbers a true freshman. Huard is SIAA's No. 6 quarterback nationally.

Huard presents a recruiting dilemma at that position for the Huskies because he projects to be a multi-year starter. Garbers figures into the mix, too.

"The reality of having an elite quarterback, who's likely a multi-year starter, is the quarterback from the succeeding year would likely not become a starter for several years," said Trevor Mueller, SI/Husky Maven's high school recruiting analyst.

This hasn't stopped the Huskies from recruiting the position at a high level. In consecutive classes, UW signed Dylan Morris and Garbers, the No. 4 QBs in 2019 and 2020, respectively, according to 247Sports.com.

Washington signed Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff, both top 10 signal-callers nationally, in 2018.  When Jacob Eason transferred in from Georgia, Yankoff transferred to UCLA.  Jake Haener, who signed Washington in 2017 and is starting for Fresno State, also left because of Eason.

Many recruiting services project Ewers as a possible first-round draft pick when his college days are over. Wherever he choses, it will have transfer portal implications.  In Columbus, the Buckeyes are no stranger to the QB revolving door.

One-time Washington pledge,Tate Martel transferred from Ohio State to Miami. Joe Burrows bolted for LSU when Georgia's Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State.

Washington filled out its roster with a QB transfer in Kevin Thomson from Sacramento State.

Recruiting

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert on Ducks Rivalry, 'It's Stupid. It's Oregon'

The former University of Washington quarterback had the ultimate diss for hated rival Oregon. Nearly three decades later, he can't recall the game at all.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Amid the Great Tua Reveal, Former Huskies Get Reacquainted in Miami

Myles Gaskin, Taylor Rapp and Greg Gaines, one-time University of Washington teammates, each had their moments in Sunday's Dolphins-Rams game.

Dan Raley

Husky Hustler: Ulofoshio Bet on Himself as a Player and He Won

Edefuan Ulofoshio's was once rated as the 2,629th-best college football prospect in the country. He's a lot better than that.

Mike Martin

Ulofoshio Was Once the Nation's 2,629th Prospect — He's Better Than That

The University of Washington inside linebacker has gone from unwanted to walk-on to starter. The Huskies got lucky.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

Huskies Eligible for 5 Bowl Games and College Football Playoffs

Thirty-seven games are on tap for an upcoming bowl season, though the total keeps dropping during these pandemic times.

Dan Raley

What We Found After Examining the UW Quarterbacks' Videotapes

Some trends and clues popped out from the school-released media of Thursday's scrimmage while coach Jimmy Lake continues to keep the competition secret.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Family Get-Togethers Used to Be So Much Easier for the Sirmons

Blood lines won't open any communication lines until after Washington and California play their football opener. Here's why things are so confusing.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Dave Hoffmann Enjoyed Drawing the Line

The national championship team held a weekly ritual after each victory and the inside linebacker was right in the middle of it.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Husky Football Position Groups

Husky Maven's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the University of Washington football team.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH: Which Current Husky Football Player is Best Suited to Wear No. 1?

The Washington jersey that bears No. 1 is unassigned. Warren Moon, Reggie Williams, John Ross and LonZell Hill previously have worn it. Who's next?

Mike Martin

by

mickb123