Lake Offers Lake Stevens Back as Pursuit of Homegrown Talent Continues

Jayden Limar is the latest Washington rusher to receive a scholarship offer, coming from the Husky head coach himself.

Not long after finishing his first spring football practice and ensuing news conference, University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake turned his attention from the present to the future.

Lake Stevens' Jayden Limar's phone rang.

Shortly after completing a workout with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed at Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue, Limar answered the call.

On the other end was Lake with a scholarship offer.

It was Lake's second offer to a Seattle-area underclassman running back in the past week, and the third to an area rusher in the next three recruiting classes.

If the Huskies can sign all of them, this could fill the program's running-back needs for years to come with players from the Puget Sound region.

In fact, four running backs in the Northwest quite possibly could be national recruits: Djouvensky Schlenbaker from Bellingham for the class of 2022, Ferndale's Isaiah Carlson and Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens for 2023, and Jason Brown, Jr. from O'Dea for 2024.

All have the Huskies high on their lists.

Lake Stevens' Limar took it one step further by saying Washington could stockpile talent from in-state players and become a national force for years to come.

"The state of Washington's popping this year, especially with running backs, but not only that but we have good DBs, receivers, everything," he said. "If these kids stay home, Washington could become one of the best schools out there."

Lake seems to understand the state's potential. He personally offered Limar and Brown.

Limar also is in contact with USC, Notre Dame and Oregon

"This [offer from Washington] is the most meaningful one," he said. "I think it will stay that way."

Limar has no timetable for committing to a school.