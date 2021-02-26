Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Nevada Recruit Anthony Jones Decommits from Washington

A month after the departure of Husky defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, one of his commits has had a change of heart.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Two months after committing to the University of Washington football program, Anthony Jones, a Nevada edge rusher and tight end for the class of 2022, has changed his mind and withdrawn his pledge.

The move is surprising because the 6-foot-5, 242-pounder from Liberty High School in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson had publicly stated his affection for the Huskies before he was offered.

"If Washington doesn't offer, I'm taking up tennis," Jones said a week before the Huskies made a play for him.

However, Pete Kwiatkowski was Washington's defensive coordinator at the time, and the coach's departure may have factored into the player's latest move.

"Coach K is my guy," Jones said at the time of his December commitment.  

A month later, Kwiatkowski took a job with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, leaving some to speculate about Jones' future at the UW.

Also, much was made by Jones and Liberty teammates Germie Bernard and Sir Mells about playing together in college. Bernard is a wide receiver, Mells a defensive tackle. Those two remain committed to the Huskies.

Meantime, Jones has heard from Oregon, with the Ducks contacting him the day before he decommitted. 

Reached yesterday, he diplomatically insisted the UW remains in the mix, but he wants to look around.

"They'll be one of the top schools for me," he said.

With Jones pulling back, the Huskies likely will turn their attention to another Las Vegas defensive, end, Cyrus Moss of Bishop Gorman High School, and Nathan Burrell, from St. John Bosco in the Los Angeles area and likely SI All-American honoree. 

Anthony Jones, Germie Bernard and Sir Mells visited the UW last fall.
Recruiting

Nevada Recruit Anthony Jones Decommits from Washington

Myles Pollard has six finalists, among them Washington.
Football

Huskies in Pursuit of Myles Pollard, Touted Tennessee Cornerback

Jamal Bey gets caught in an awkward position against ASU.
Basketball

Be More Assertive, and UW's Bey and Bajema Could Be Difference-makers

Ale Kaho celebrates his punt block touchdown for Alabama.
Football

One-time Husky LB Signee Ale Kaho Transfers to Utah

Laiatu Latu brings down Cal quarterback Chase Garbers in 2019.
Football

3 MIA Huskies We'd Like to See Show Up on Game Day

Erik Stevenson watches his shot go in against ASU.
Basketball

Huskies Bounce Back From Major Embarrassment to Lose in Final Minute

Four Huskies converge on ASU's Remy Martin.
Basketball

Huskies, Sun Devils Tip Off for Second Time in 3 Days

On Second Thought - 1a5
Football

WATCH: Do Recruiting Rankings Really Matter Any More?