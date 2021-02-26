Nevada Recruit Anthony Jones Decommits from Washington

A month after the departure of Husky defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, one of his commits has had a change of heart.

Two months after committing to the University of Washington football program, Anthony Jones, a Nevada edge rusher and tight end for the class of 2022, has changed his mind and withdrawn his pledge.

The move is surprising because the 6-foot-5, 242-pounder from Liberty High School in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson had publicly stated his affection for the Huskies before he was offered.

"If Washington doesn't offer, I'm taking up tennis," Jones said a week before the Huskies made a play for him.

However, Pete Kwiatkowski was Washington's defensive coordinator at the time, and the coach's departure may have factored into the player's latest move.

"Coach K is my guy," Jones said at the time of his December commitment.

A month later, Kwiatkowski took a job with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, leaving some to speculate about Jones' future at the UW.

Also, much was made by Jones and Liberty teammates Germie Bernard and Sir Mells about playing together in college. Bernard is a wide receiver, Mells a defensive tackle. Those two remain committed to the Huskies.

Meantime, Jones has heard from Oregon, with the Ducks contacting him the day before he decommitted.

Reached yesterday, he diplomatically insisted the UW remains in the mix, but he wants to look around.

"They'll be one of the top schools for me," he said.

With Jones pulling back, the Huskies likely will turn their attention to another Las Vegas defensive, end, Cyrus Moss of Bishop Gorman High School, and Nathan Burrell, from St. John Bosco in the Los Angeles area and likely SI All-American honoree.