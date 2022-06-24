Las Vegas Cornerback Drops List to 4, UW Included

The Bishop Gorman defensive back would join alums Eddie Ulofoshio and Rome Odunze if he picks the Huskies.

Jeremiah Hughes, a cornerback from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, has pared his college football choices to four schools and given himself two weeks to think about it.

His options are as follows:

Join the glitz of the SEC and sign with LSU.

Go home to Arkansas, also SEC country, and play where he was born.

Commit to resurgent Utah, consistently a defensive-minded school now.

Or follow Edefuan Ulofoshio and Rome Odunze from Bishop Gorman High to the University of Washington.

So many choices and just 13 days to figure it out.

Obviously a family guy, Hughes will decide on the day his parents celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The 6-foot-1. 175-pound Hughes was part of a star-studded Gorman secondary last season that included safety Zion Branch and cornerback Fabian Ross, who both signed with USC, and safety Kodi DeCambra, who accompanied him on his May visit to the UW but committed to Oregon.

Sharing the secondary with all of those Power 5 college prospects, it was hard to accumulate a large number of individual stats. Hughes finished last season with 13 tackles and a pair of pass break-ups over 10 games. Also a part-time wide receiver, Hughes caught 4 passes for 103 yards and a score.

Jeremiah Hughes, left, met up with Bishop Gorman alums turned Huskies in Edefuan Ulofoshio and Rome Odunze, far right, along with teammate Kodi DeCambra, second from left. Hughes

As he mulls his future, Hughes could have a hard time saying no to Arkansas, which offered him a scholarship on the same day as the UW.

The defensive back was born in Pine Bluff, still has relatives in the state and would join a Razorbacks program on the rise again.

Then again, Hughes might want to find a new home in Seattle.

