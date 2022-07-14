Skip to main content

Husky Commit Traveled by Airplane for the First Time to Visit UW

Elinneus Davis left Minnesota for Seattle and returned a seasoned flier.

If you believe some of the websites that cover college football recruiting, every player is a super hero. Amazing twitch. Fantastic first step. Able to leap tall buildings.

Well, in the case of Elinneus Davis, the Minnesota-produced defensive tackle newly committed to the University of Washington, it's all true.

He can fly.

In June, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound recruit from the small Minnesota border town of Moorhead, which is actually located in a suburb of Fargo, North Dakota, traveled by airplane for the first time to come to Seattle on his official visit.

For everyone, this often is a first-time a sensation that takes getting used to, and Davis was no exception, especially with the taxiing part, but it all worked out.

“I was definitely scared because it was also raining, so I thought the plane was going to slide all over the place, but I had someone there to help me through it and to be honest, it was awesome,” Davis told KVRR in Fargo. 

Davis could have committed to his home state University of Minnesota and remained in Big Ten country or played for Iowa State and the Big 12 a few states over, but he chose the Huskies and a new adventure. 

Sometimes when you overcome those initial fears, the whole world opens up to you, even from stadium level. 

“Definitely the view from the players' lounge to the field, and then in the background the whole time is the mountains, and it was literally the most gorgeous thing ever,” Davis said.

He didn't mention Lake Washington, but, then again, he's from the land of 10,000 lakes. 

What all of this tells us is that sometimes beyond the star system and all of the unbridled hype, these are still just teenagers, who while physically gifted enough to warrant a football scholarship, are experiencing a lot of stuff for the first time.

Such as leaving Moorhead, a community of 43,000 in the shadow of Fargo, and climbing on a jetliner or two, and then maybe riding in a seaplane over Seattle for another look at things. It's time to buckle in. 

Yes, Davis rates a super hero for making all of this happen, purple cape included.

