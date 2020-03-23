HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Monday Recruiting Musings: Huskies' Offensive Needs Are Spelled Out Here

Mike Martin

With so many highly-touted football prospects in Washington state, someone stands to benefit. 

Understanding this, Washington Huskies coach Jimmy Lake has made 25 scholarship offers to skill-position players. Just one is a quarterback, Sam Huard of Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington.  Huard is the son of former NFL Huskies quarterback Damon Huard.  

The younger Huard is the No. 1-rated quarterback in the country, and 11th-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports. He's third-highest rated player in Washington.  

"Right now, Washington is a hotbed for QB talent," said Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin.  "Right now, the Huskies have two scholarship quarterbacks, Jacob Sirmon and Dylan Morris, both of whom are from the state of Washington."

Olin notes that while Washington added Ethan Garbers, a Californian from Corona del Mar High and the No. 4 quarterback in the nation for the 2020 recruiting class, the Huskies still need to sign a topflight QB for 2021.

Of the UW's 24 other offers to offensive-skill recruits, Lake has handed out 20 have to receivers. Olin says Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka is a must-get talent.

"The UW signed two very talented receivers in Jalen McMillian and Rome Odunze (No. 12 and 39 nationally) in 2020 and I expect it to add at least two receivers," Olin said. "But Egbuka may prove to be a generational talent in the way that Reggie Williams was twenty years ago."

Egbuka, the top-ranked receiver in the 2021 cycle, is thought to be a Washington lean.  Also in play for UW receivers coach Junior Adams is the nation's No. 3 receiver Tony Franklin of Menlo-Atherton in California.  

"Washington needs to keep Egbuka at home," Olin says. 

Our recruiting analyst says Franklin would a tremendous addition to this class and form an unbeatable duo, but other local players familiar to Huard would help, too.    

"Franklin could be the guy that puts Washington's offense over the top," she said.  "But Huard's Kennedy teammates Jabez Tinae and Junior Alexander are extremely talented."

With Salvon Ahmed leaving for the NFL the Huskies need to add a running back and have sent out four offers -- none to Washington state prospects.  Olin says it may become a wait-and-see approach for the running-back position to be filled, but it's a must.

"Lake said that he wants to have an offense that's aggressive," Olin said.  "That will include a highly touted running back."   

With running back in the "need" category, Olin said that the Huskies may need to cast a wider net. 

The Huskies, with Dwayne Washington, Lavon Coleman, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in recent seasons, continue to churn out NFL talent under the tutelage of running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha.  

"UW is an attractive destination for running backs," Olin says. 

Washington appears to be in the conversation for the services of San Diego tailback Byron Cardwell, Olin said, adding, "They will have to go toe-to-toe with the likes of LSU, Penn State, Cal and USC, who are known to produce NFL-caliber running backs."

Another position that the UW uses as a feeder to the NFL is tight end.  Lake has sent out 10 offers but none to Washington state prospects.  

"With the transition of tight-end coaches from Jordan Paopao to Derham Cato, it's unclear if the Huskies will utilize that position the same way," Olin said. "With the degree of success the Huskies had with Will Dissley, Drew Sample and Hunter Bryant, and UW being historically recognized as 'Tight End U,' I expect the Huskies to land a top prospect."

Olin said Lake may pursue just one tight end for the 2021 class.   Of the 10 offers extended by UW, two of the players already have committed elsewhere.  

The top tight end on the board is Brock Bowers, who sports offers from the so-called blue-blood programs of Notre Dame, LSU, USC, Georgia and Penn State.

"Lake says he knows Chris Petersen's recipe," Olin said. "Petersen built the foundation and we'll see over the next few months, once the Coronavirus situation is clearer, if Lake's more aggressive way produces some immediate returns on the recruiting trail."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Made Good on His Brash Promise

The new Husky quarterback let Michigan State coach Duffy Daugherty know what was coming and delivered in a sensational manner.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

A Man of Honor: Stewart Receives Yet Another Postseason Reward

College coaches choose UW standout to all-district team, marking fourth individual recognition for big man.

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Victor Curne, Part of the Huskies' Texas Pipeline

Big tackle made his move in the Vegas Bowl, ready to solidify himself on offensive line.

Dan Raley

50 Years Ago, Sixkiller Turned Husky Football Upside Down

The legend began with an urgent call for Sonny's services on a brilliantly sunny afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Dan Raley

'Mystery Husky,' Episode 1: The Man Behind the Curtain Is ...

In "Mystery Husky," Episode 1, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin reveals the 1991 national champion player behind the curtain.

Mike Martin

The Legend of Sixkiller: He Was Ready When Husky QBs Dropped Like Dominoes

Fate played a big role in launching legendary player's career during 1970 spring football drills.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

4-Star Recruit: Big-Hitter DB Steven Ortiz Jr. Considers UW Offer

Steven Ortiz from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, described getting an offer in-person from UW Coach Jimmy Lake as amazing. Could the Huskies go into this state and snag another top DB?

Mike Martin

UW Football Primer: Henry Bainivalu Gets His Chance, No Turning Back

Huskies big offensive lineman got his chance to be a headliner in the Las Vegas Bowl and he could be on his way.

Dan Raley

Mystery Husky: Round 1, Who is the National Champion Behind the Curtain?

What former Washington player is a hip-hop artist and has national championship and Super Bowl rings? Mystery Husky kicks off with 4th and Inches Podcast co-host Jake Grant taking on UWDawgPound.com's Andrew Berg to try to figure out which former Husky is behind the curtain.

Mike Martin

LISTEN: Tacoma TE Recruit Chance Bogan Sees Downtime as Opportunity

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin spoke with Chance Bogan, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound tight end from Wilson High School in Tacoma about his recruiting prospects.

Mike Martin