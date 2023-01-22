Can't-Miss Family Robinson: Nate's Son Receives Husky PWO Offer

He's not only the son of a legendary University of Washington athlete, Nahmier Robinson is the grandson of one, too.

While that's double the family pride for him, it's also double the expectations, pressure and harassment from others for daring to follow in their high-flying and cut-on-a-dime footsteps.

He carries a big weight on his shoulders. His dad Nate Robinson only had to live up to the exploits of his father Jacque Robinson, who didn't have to live up to anyone's at all.

On Saturday, Nahmier went down a familiar path for this longstanding Can't-Miss Family Robinson, receiving an offer to play Husky football as, according to 247Sports, a preferred walk-on cornerback.

"Crazy and exciting things happen every day," he tweeted.

This third-generation Robinson is left with the choice of taking his chances as a non-scholarship player in Montlake or accepting a scholarship offer from either Colorado State or Portland State that's also been sent his way.

At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Nahmier Robinson is a little on the slender side compared to his always-buff dad, who became a two-sport UW standout and an NBA player, and his sometimes weight-challenged grandfather, who was both a Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl MVP.

Yet he has their playmaking ability, if not the propensity to take over a game.

After transferring from inner-city Rainier Beach High School to suburbia Skyline for his senior year, Nahmier Robinson made a sensational debut by intercepting three passes and returning one of them 100 yards for a touchdown against Wenatchee.

Robinson finished the season with 11 TDs, 8 interceptions and 31 tackles. He scored by rushing, receiving, intercepting and punt returning for an 8-3 Spartans team.

Recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman of 247Sports offered this assessment of the youngest Robinson's football skills:

"He doesn't boast great size, but he has tremendous instincts and the ability to read the quarterback and break on the ball and break up passes. He's also a weapon as a receiver and with his speed and quickness and ability to show elusiveness in the open field, could be a contributor in college on offense."

Changing schools alone was a bold move on Robinson's part because Rainier Beach was his father's sainted alma mater and he apparently needed a little space for himself.

"Honestly, I feel it was a better situation for me at Skyline," Robinson said in a podcast. "It added structure to what I needed to do."

While it might be tough to live up to Nate and Jacque's past sporting exploits, this Robinson most likely will have those two men living vicariously through his college football outings going forward, no matter where he performs them.

Both are dealing with health issues. Nate Robinson recently revealed publicly that he's been dealing with kidney failure for four years, while Jacque Robinson has been on kidney dialysis for roughly a decade.

They most likely will use their third-generation Robinson's athletic experiences to help keep their minds off their physical challenges.

