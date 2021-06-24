Offensive Lineman De-Commits from UW as Recruitment Heats Up

Never mind.

Mark Nabou has gone the way of Sir Mells and Anthony Jones, decommitting from the University of Washington football program after seemingly accepting his first scholarship offer and finding a much bigger market for his talents than he anticipated.

Nabou, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman from Seattle's O'Dea High School, committed to the Huskies on June 1, the first day recruiting restrictions were lifted nationwide.

Since that time, he hardly seemed like a committed player when he enthusiastically posted new offer after new offer from schools such as Michigan, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.

On Wednesday, he confirmed to recruiting outlets or retweeted their social-media posts that stated he was parting ways with the Huskies.

Such is the fickle nature these days of college football recruiting, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting prospects from visiting campuses and having in-person contact with coaches.

It was widely predicted there would be a lot of recruits switching commitments once they were able to interact in a more intimate manner with schools.

Nabou from the class of 2022 is considered a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, though that ranking may increase with the heightened interest in his talents. He was recently offered by Michigan.

He played on the same O'Dea offensive line with Owen Prentice, who was a nationally recruited player who recently reported to the UW for summer school and offseason training.

Critics of Husky recruiting likely panned Nabou's initial commitment because he was a 3-star player and will now rail over the fact the Huskies couldn't keep him committed.

Nabou reportedly has offers from three Texas schools in Texas, Texas A&M and TCU, with one of them a likely landing spot for the Seattleite.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven