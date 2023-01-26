Skip to main content

One Play Alone Should Have Been Enough for Utah Recruit to Earn UW Offer

Devoux Ma'a Tuataga put all of his size and athleticism on display in a single snap.
Watch a lot of high school football highlight film and you're going to see a fair share of astounding plays, truly memorable moments, flat-out athletic moves.

Devoux Ma'a Tuataga, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher from Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain, Utah, might have offered he best one we've come across among the Class of 2024 prospects. 

In the fourth quarter of an October game in Bountiful, this towering defender presented a terrorizing view for an opposing Viewmont quarterback. 

With 9:48 on the clock, He rushed hard from the other guy's right side on a pass play, launched all 78 inches of himself in the air with both arms fully extended once the ball was thrown, deflected it, cradled it on his thigh pad and had control of it by the time he landed on his feet.

Tuataga then ran it in for a touchdown, credited with a 10-yard interception return in an eventual 52-34 victory. The game was close until that turnover.

On Wednesday, University of Washington recruiters offered Tuataga a scholarship — but they should have done this the day after his incredible play.

Tuataga now holds offers from BYU, California, USC, Utah and the Huskies. 

As a junior, he comes off an eye-opening statistical season in which he finished with 32 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

That's a TFL almost every other tackle and a sack on fewer than every third tackle. He makes things happen. 

Tuataga recently visited the UW and took part in the promotional photo moments, as shown in his tweet, and got a look around.

He has an offer from a school that supplied both first-team All-Pac-12 edge rushers this past season. One of them, the immensely talented and returning Bralen Trice, has suggested the Huskies now represent Edge U rather than DBU. 

Tuataga, depending on his college choice, could have a say in that.

