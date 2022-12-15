Oregon QB Recruit Sam Leavitt Pulls Out of WSU Commitment

This much is known: the University of Washington quarterback recruiting sweepstakes keep changing by the hour.

On Wednesday night, 4-star quarterback Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon, announced on social media that he was de-committing from Washington State and re-opening his recruitment.

This development came several hours after the Huskies lost South Dakota 4-star prospect Lincoln Kienholz, who flipped his commitment to Ohio State.

All of this happened more than 24 hours after Leavitt's offensive coordinator of choice, Eric Morris, resigned at WSU and took the head-coaching job at North Texas, followed by the Huskies offering him a scholarship later on Tuesday.

Leavitt now has to decide whether to choose the UW, Michigan State, Florida State or Arizona to further his football education. The early signing day is next Wednesday.

While a UW offer didn't come until this week, Leavitt obviously toured the Montlake football facilities this past summer. On his Twitter account, he'd posted photos of himself in a Husky uniform posing with an umbrella in the stadium.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Leavitt hails from West Linn High School and led his team to a 12-1 record and the 6A state championship. A dual-threat quarterback, he's a 2023 recruit and considered the top offensive player in the state.

A true dual-threat player, he threw for 3,015 yards and 36 touchdowns this past season, with just 5 interceptions, and ran for 720 yards and 8 scores, going the distance on a 72-yarder.

Stay tuned. The mad dash to sign a 4-star quarterback continues.

