Washington, Oregon Football Recruits Raise Their Stock at Weekend Showcase

COVID-19 has impacted everyone's lives in countless ways, among them high school football players. In With both Washington and Oregon opting for March football seasons, they're looking for ways to get noticed by college coaches without their latest high-school game tape.

To help this situation, Ford Sports Performance hosted it's first "College ID All-Star Weekend." Many of the top players from the Northwest took part in a recruiting showcase that will help players gain more exposure with college coaches looking to complete their 2021 recruiting classes.

Players who participated in the event came from the 2021 or 2022 classes, with the exception of 2023 quarterback Gabarri Johnson, one of the top dual-threat throwers in his class.

With only a weekend to prepare, many players were able to show off their talents in the Blue-White scrimmage for the benefit of college coaches, including the University of Washington.

Here's a breakdown of the top-performing players:

Gabarri Johnson, QB, Lincoln HS, Tacoma, Wash., 2023

Johnson was the clear offensive MVP of the scrimmage. His first three drives ended with touchdowns, followed by a fourth that involved a catchable ball in the end zone that fell incomplete.

He used his feet to buy time in the pocket and find open receivers, and he put balls where only his receivers could catch them. Johnson exhibited why he is considered one of the best in his class.

John Taumoepeau, DT, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish, Wash., 2021

Even at 290 pounds, Taumoepeau plays in the shadow of Eastside Catholic teammate J.T. Tuimoloau, who happens to be the best player in the 2021 class.

Taumoepeau was the featured D-lineman and made the most of his outing with two sacks and three tackle for losses. He disrupted the rhythm of the Blue squad quarterbacks all day.

Tobias Merriweather, WR, Union HS, Camas, Wash., 2022

Merriweather held the most high-profile offers of anyone at the weekend showcase with Washington, Oregon, Arizona State and Oklahoma pursuing him. He got off to a quick start with a long reception down the sideline.

The White squad struggled to sustain drives and put up points, but that didn't stop Merriweather from putting his abilities on display. He won 50/50 balls down the sideline. What set him apart was his speed as a 6-foot-4 receiver running past defensive backs.

Quintin Yon-Wagner, ILB, Arlington HS, Arlington, Wash., 2022

Holding offers from Tennessee and Wisconsin, Yon-Wagner is getting plenty of attention by programs outside of the Pac-12. Since playing last fall, he has committed himself to his training at FSP and he cut his weight by 20 pounds heading into the weekend showcase.

Yon-Wagner's hard work paid off by him showing his ability to move laterally quicker while still keeping his punishing tackling style. He was moving well and was effective in coverage before getting hit awkwardly in the knee.

Noah Rushing, DB, Kennedy Catholic HS, Burien, Wash., 2022

Despite the White squad giving up 42 points, Kennedy Catholic's Rushing put out a performance worthy of tape to be distributed. With an offer from Nevada in hand, he can see offers from the Pac-12 in his future.

Naturally a safety, Rushing showed the ability to play at the corner position. He opened his hips and stayed with the receivers down the sideline.

Drew Carter, WR, Lake Stevens HS, Lake Stevens, Wash., 2022

Cater has yet to receive any offers. However, the 6-3 junior pass-catcher from Lake Stevens put quality tape together from this weekend. He was singled out by the coaches on Friday and Saturday as a top performer from the White squad.

In the scrimmage, he had trouble getting the ball but it was not because he wasn't open. Balls thrown his way were off the mark. On two occasions, he beat his man by multiple yards but the balls were over and under thrown. Carter was consistently open with a combination of speed and crisp routes.

Jacques Badolato-Birdsell, RB, Camas HS, Camas, Wash., 2021

Overall, the running-back position had a hard time getting going on Sunday because of an offensive line that had just 48 hours to mesh.

Badolato-Birdsell distinguished himself as the top back of the weekend. He showed off his athleticism and vision by picking through holes and outrunning defenders.