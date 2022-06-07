Real Husky Football Recruit or Not? You Be the Judge

This kid claims to be coming off his eighth-grade year and holding eight scholarship offers.

One thing we've learned about the massive exchange of football recruiting information is some of these teenaged prospects are totally made up. Don't exist. Are as fictitious as a best-selling murder mystery.

People create fake recruits or bogus offers simply for sport, maybe just to see which devoted fan or earnest media member will bite on a post and maybe give it some undeserved social-media life.

At least three University of Washington football targets over the past year — or don't you recall that 5-star Midwest quarterback suddenly so blessed to hear from Jimmy Lake's staff? — were 100 percent make-believe.

As of Monday, Tomuhini Topui, who is listed as a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle from Southern California, says he has an offer from the Huskies, describing it as his eighth overall. Cites a connection with UW defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield. Reports he was at the TCU camp last weekend.

This Topui reportedly just finished up his eighth-grade season of football. That's about as junior high as you can get.

Lists himself as a member of the Class of 2026. Describes himself as playing for the Future Elite Academy, whatever that is. Other references suggest he has attended or is attending Mater Dei High School.

Camp video exists of a player by this name repeatedly blowing past blockers in different drills. This person can be found on all of the recruiting websites with limited information.

Trouble is, Topui has almost no photos, personal comments or retweets associated with him and his main social-medial account. No newspaper stories exist about him, and they should, detailing an amazing growth spurt.

We took a screenshot from one of the highlight videos associated with him to show you what he looks like. He better resembles a college player than a high school freshman-to-be.

If Topui exists, and we honestly can't verify that at this point, he's going to make someone very happy by the time he gets to college.

His social media account says he holds offers, all carefully numbered and in this order, from Louisville, Utah, USC, Michigan, TCU, Texas Tech, Colorado and Washington.

If this kid truly exits, our apologies for questioning that fact. Yet treat this story like you would that warning label on the TV drug that might offer a cure but easily could lead to depression, dizziness, a drop in your immune system and any number of assorted health drawbacks.

We wrote this only because there has been a spike in bogus recruiting announcements once more. Proceed with caution. Yes, there are football freaks of nature out there, which makes recruiting fun for a lot of people. And there are freaks who are making them up.

