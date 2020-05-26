Making the Cut: 5-Star Recruit Troy Franklin Has UW in Final 4

The Washington football program remained in the running for 5-star wide receiver Troy Franklin, who announced on Tuesday that he had narrowed his college choices to Alabama, Arizona State, Oregon and the Huskies.

Franklin is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound pass-catcher for Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, California, located in the Bay Area near Stanford University.

In Washington's favor, Franklin has close ties to Husky quarterback commit Sam Huard. They've been teammates in 7-on-7 play.

"The Huskies have recruited the receiver position very well over the past few years," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst. "Last year, the UW added Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze to a room that had Puka Nacua, Ty Jones, Marquis Spiker, Austin Osborne and Terrell Bynum, all four-star receivers out of high school."

Franklin's announcement on final choice should come before the winter signing period.