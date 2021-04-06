Robbing the Cradle: Huskies Offer O'Dea High Freshman Back

The Class of 2024 recruit was so impressive this spring, scholarship overtures starting coming his way.

Just a freshman, Jason Brown Jr. from Seattle's O'Dea High School has plenty of time to decide where he wants to play his college football.

After all, he's a member of the class of 2024, which seems like a football lifetime away.

However, the University of Washington decided it couldn't wait to let the elusive 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back know now that he's welcome in Montlake.

Utah did the same.

So did Nevada.

Coming off a five-touchdown outburst against Bishop Blanchet with a sixth score called back, Brown has been so good so early in his football career he recently began fielding scholarship offers.

It doesn't matter that he has three high school seasons left to complete.

On Monday night, the Huskies offered him during the NCAA championship game.

For his sake, here's hoping he wasn't a Gonzaga fan.

Either way, Brown seemed overly pleased to be on the UW recruiting wish list, taking to social media to express the following:

"Words can’t describe my feelings right now! I am speechless and beyond thankful to announce i have received an Offer from my hometown and dream school."

Looking at game footage involving Brown, it's not hard to see why he should command a wide assortment of scholarship bids before he's done with the process.

Against Blanchet, he patiently waited for things to open up and he wasn't afraid to lower his pads and take on opposing tacklers who got in his way. He was always leaning forward, often picking up bit chunks of yards.

Brown at times mirrored the running style of another highly productive O'Dea tailback who occasionally stops by when he isn't running and catching the ball for the Miami Dolphins.

Myles Gaskin.

Brown recently completed a five-game first season for the Fighting Irish and he made a lasting impression.

If he maintains this high-level pace of play for O'Dea, he'll have a lot more scholarship offers to sort through. He might need all the extra time he can manage just to go through them all.

