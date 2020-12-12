RB Commit Caleb Berry Will Tour UW, Accompanied by Huard

The runner from Lufkin, Texas, will take an unofficial visit in advance of signing his letter of intent with the Huskies.

At the insistence of University of Washington running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha, Texas running-back recruit Caleb Berry will take an unofficial visit to Seattle and the school this weekend.

"Coach K.B. wanted me to visit before making my commitment," Berry said. "He wants me to be sure it's the place I want to spend the next four or five years."

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back from Lufkin, Texas, will have the UW's 2021 quarterback commit Sam Huard as his guide and a host.

"I'll just be chilling with Sam at his house and he'll give me a tour of the university," he said. "I've never been to Seattle. Sam will show me around."

Berry is recovering from a broken leg suffered in a Lufkin High game a month ago, which means a workout with Huard is out of the question.

They had planned to watch the Huskies play Oregon on TV on Saturday afternoon but those plans were scuttled when the game in Eugene, Oregon, was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Berry expects his Northwest visit to reaffirm his commitment to the Huskies because of his close relationship with Huard and the other commits in the UW 2021 class.

"I speak with Sam the most but I also talk with other teammates on a regular basis," Berry said about how tight the bond is with his future teammates. "We're already family.