HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Scoutlook: 2021 DB Commit Dyson McCutcheon, NFL is In the DNA

Trevor Mueller

Dyson McCutcheon, a defensive back from Bishop Amat Memorial School in the Los Angeles area, committed to Washington last week. In the McCutcheon family tree, DNA is spelled NFL. His father Daylon and grandfather Lawrence played in the NFL in the 1970s.  

Additionally, his uncle Jason Harris was a running back at the University of Washington and is now his position coach in high school. Trevor Mueller weighs how evident the family's quick-twitch gene is his game, along with looking at how refined the third- generation footballer's game is.  

Size: At nearly 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, McCutcheon is an average-size DB that can play in the slot or on the outside.

Speed: McCutcheon has above-average speed for a D-1 defensive back. He has an explosive extra gear he uses when reacting to the ball. He runs an 11-flat 100 meters, self-reported.  

Strength: Strong at the line of scrimmage, McCutcheon moves receivers off their routes and disrupts timing plays. He's strong through the receiver when the ball is in the air.

Hands: McCutcheon has excellent hands. He's a standout receiver that catches balls in traffic. He uses his hands to intercept 50/50 balls by ripping it away from offensive players. When jamming players on the line, McCutcheon has disciplined hands that keep the receiver from getting free.

Feet: Going into his senior year, McCutcheon has elite footwork that will be ready for the next level. He has a fluent backpedal and fast hips. He's comfortable when his cushion is eaten away by the receiver and rarely turns his hips too early. Because of his trust in his backpedal, McCutcheon is explosive when balls are thrown in front. He explodes through the receiver, often jarring the ball loose or putting him in position to intercept the pass. On deep routes, he corrals the offensive player to the sideline.

Football IQ: This do-it-all high school star knows the game at a high level. He is a patient runner as a running back and special-teams returner, someone who understands blocks and when to explode. His IQ on the defensive side is evident in the ease in which he plays the game. He is comfortable defending the whole route tree and is always balanced.

Scoutlook: Dyson McCutcheon is very fundamentally sound and will maximize the talent from his body. He's smooth as a defender on the outside. His ability to keep his hips allows him to explode onto balls thrown in front. His quick hips and body control usher receivers down the sideline out of bounds. Once he gets on campus and gets used to the speed of the game, he could compete for early playing time.

Husky Comparison: Sidney Jones

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixkiller's Great Protector: Ex-Husky Rick Hayes Tries to Get Back on His Feet

The former University of Washington offensive tackle had a fun-filled life but an auto accident turned it upside down. See how he's coping with adversity.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Final Cut: DE Target from Oregon to Announce Commitment on Wednesday

Washington has made it through the final cut for Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. The defensive end from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, will make his pledge known at 3 p.m. at his high school.

Mike Martin

Impact Statement: For Dyson McCutcheon, 'If you're a DB, you want to play for Washington'

The son of former USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon gives the Huskies their second defensive-back commitment. His pledge could set off a lot of recruiting movement.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Let Stevie Tell You How Baseball Dreams Are Made — He's One of the Lucky Ones

The University of Washington baseball player was drafted recently by the Oakland A's. Nine hundred other guys weren't.

Dan Raley

Where's Sixkiller? Huskies Went to Their Fourth-String QB Against Cal

Sonny Sixkiller had a knee injury and was out. Trouble was, the other Washington quarterbacks couldn't stay healthy either. What a mess.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Moneyball Pick: UW's Emanuels Has Read the Book, Seen the Movie; Now He's Part of the Plot

Husky pitcher gets the call, celebrates with family and teammates and now prepares to chase his dream to become a big-league pitcher. Here's how it came down.

Dan Raley

Texas Running Back Caleb Berry adds Washington to the Mix

Tiana Cole spoke with running back Caleb Berry from Lufkin, Texas, about the state of his recruitment. He has offers from Washington State, Boise State, Nebraska and now Washington has joined in.

Tiana Cole

Texas DB Recruit Has UW in Top 2; Virtual Visit Set for Monday

Defensive back recruit Placide Djungu-Sungu is from Austin, Texas. He won't get to try on the purple and gold uniforms on his Virtual Visit on Monday, June 15th. How close is he to committing to Washington?

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Julius Irvin Has Talent, NFL Bloodlines, Should Be Ready to Play for UW Now

LeRoy Irvin's son can play anywhere in the Husky secondary. His coaches expect him to compete for a starting role this season.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

McCutcheon, Son of Ex-USC Player, Picks Washington for 2021

The Washington coaching staff picked up its first defensive-back commit for the class of 2021, drawing a verbal pledge from Dyson McCutcheon, son of one-time USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin