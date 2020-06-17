Scoutlook: 2021 DB Commit Dyson McCutcheon, NFL is In the DNA

Dyson McCutcheon, a defensive back from Bishop Amat Memorial School in the Los Angeles area, committed to Washington last week. In the McCutcheon family tree, DNA is spelled NFL. His father Daylon and grandfather Lawrence played in the NFL in the 1970s.

Additionally, his uncle Jason Harris was a running back at the University of Washington and is now his position coach in high school. Trevor Mueller weighs how evident the family's quick-twitch gene is his game, along with looking at how refined the third- generation footballer's game is.

Size: At nearly 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, McCutcheon is an average-size DB that can play in the slot or on the outside.

Speed: McCutcheon has above-average speed for a D-1 defensive back. He has an explosive extra gear he uses when reacting to the ball. He runs an 11-flat 100 meters, self-reported.

Strength: Strong at the line of scrimmage, McCutcheon moves receivers off their routes and disrupts timing plays. He's strong through the receiver when the ball is in the air.

Hands: McCutcheon has excellent hands. He's a standout receiver that catches balls in traffic. He uses his hands to intercept 50/50 balls by ripping it away from offensive players. When jamming players on the line, McCutcheon has disciplined hands that keep the receiver from getting free.

Feet: Going into his senior year, McCutcheon has elite footwork that will be ready for the next level. He has a fluent backpedal and fast hips. He's comfortable when his cushion is eaten away by the receiver and rarely turns his hips too early. Because of his trust in his backpedal, McCutcheon is explosive when balls are thrown in front. He explodes through the receiver, often jarring the ball loose or putting him in position to intercept the pass. On deep routes, he corrals the offensive player to the sideline.

Football IQ: This do-it-all high school star knows the game at a high level. He is a patient runner as a running back and special-teams returner, someone who understands blocks and when to explode. His IQ on the defensive side is evident in the ease in which he plays the game. He is comfortable defending the whole route tree and is always balanced.

Scoutlook: Dyson McCutcheon is very fundamentally sound and will maximize the talent from his body. He's smooth as a defender on the outside. His ability to keep his hips allows him to explode onto balls thrown in front. His quick hips and body control usher receivers down the sideline out of bounds. Once he gets on campus and gets used to the speed of the game, he could compete for early playing time.

Husky Comparison: Sidney Jones