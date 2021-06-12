Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Scoutlook: A Breakdown of Vega Ioane's Game

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller points out the strengths of the lineman's OL play.
Author:
Publish date:

The Washington Huskies added to its already impressive stockpile of offensive lineman by gaining a commitment from Vega Ioane, who comes from the same high school that sent starting quarterback Dylan Morris to the Huskies. 

The big prospect from Graham-Kapowsin is the third offensive lineman in the 2022 class to commit to the UW.

Ioane come in ahead of other true freshman linemen in his class because of the balanced system that is run at G-K.

Size: At 6-foot - and 330 pounds, Ioane has the size to play inside or as a shorter tackle at the Division 1 level.

Strength: Ioane knows how to use his immense frame. He gets leverage on defenders and uses his big arms to open holes for runners.

Speed: When Ioane moves, he doesn't look like he's 330 pounds. He stays in an athletic position and runs like a linebacker. He gets to the edge quickly and gets downfield better than most offensive-line prospects.

Footwork: The ability to move his feet is one of Ioane’s greatest attributes. He stays in front of quicker pass-rushers and gets upfield quickly in different run-blocking schemes. What makes him an elite prospect is how quickly he changes direction and reacts to stunts and delays blitzes. He quickly shifts his hips and gets his feet into position to take out defenders.

Football IQ: Coming from a balanced system like Graham-Kapowsin, Ioane is effective in the run game and pass game. He communicates well on the line and reacts effectively.

Scoutlook: Vega Ioane is a complete offensive lineman who has learned the foundational skills as a run-blocker and pass-blocker before he will step foot on campus. His size and speed give him a high ceiling to be a multi-year starter on the Huskies’ offensive line.

Husky Comparison: Matteo Mele 

Vega
Recruiting

Scoutlook: A Breakdown of Vega Ioane's Game

Spurs fan Monique Dillard gets a surprise autograph from Dejounte Murray.
Husky Legends

Dejounte Murray Makes Unselfish Play That Has All of San Antonio Cheering

Brennan Holmes (29) and Camden VerStrate (38) are UW walk-ons.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: A Walk on the Wide Side for the Huskies

Vega
Recruiting

Washington Adds Vega Ioane, Graham-Kapowsin Offensive Lineman

Braxton Myers from Texas is a 4-star cornerback.
Football

Huskies Offer Another Texas Recruit, Pursuing Elite Corner

Husky offensive linemen take their turns on the sled.
Football

Huskies' Future Strong Suit Will Be Their Offensive Line

Sam Adams and Cam Davis enjoy a spring moment.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: The Huskies Have Sam Adams on Reserve

James Smith provides tight coverage during the spring.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Smith Uses McDuffie as His Football Tour Guide