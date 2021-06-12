Scoutlook: A Breakdown of Vega Ioane's Game

The Washington Huskies added to its already impressive stockpile of offensive lineman by gaining a commitment from Vega Ioane, who comes from the same high school that sent starting quarterback Dylan Morris to the Huskies.

The big prospect from Graham-Kapowsin is the third offensive lineman in the 2022 class to commit to the UW.

Ioane come in ahead of other true freshman linemen in his class because of the balanced system that is run at G-K.

Size: At 6-foot - and 330 pounds, Ioane has the size to play inside or as a shorter tackle at the Division 1 level.

Strength: Ioane knows how to use his immense frame. He gets leverage on defenders and uses his big arms to open holes for runners.

Speed: When Ioane moves, he doesn't look like he's 330 pounds. He stays in an athletic position and runs like a linebacker. He gets to the edge quickly and gets downfield better than most offensive-line prospects.

Footwork: The ability to move his feet is one of Ioane’s greatest attributes. He stays in front of quicker pass-rushers and gets upfield quickly in different run-blocking schemes. What makes him an elite prospect is how quickly he changes direction and reacts to stunts and delays blitzes. He quickly shifts his hips and gets his feet into position to take out defenders.

Football IQ: Coming from a balanced system like Graham-Kapowsin, Ioane is effective in the run game and pass game. He communicates well on the line and reacts effectively.

Scoutlook: Vega Ioane is a complete offensive lineman who has learned the foundational skills as a run-blocker and pass-blocker before he will step foot on campus. His size and speed give him a high ceiling to be a multi-year starter on the Huskies’ offensive line.

Husky Comparison: Matteo Mele