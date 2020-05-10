Scoutlook: Caden Jumper, Big Enough and Tough Enough at TE Already

Size: At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Caden Jumper fits the mold of a prototypical tight end. His height is average at the D-1 level, but his large frame is college ready and he fits perfectly within the two tight-end sets run at Washington.

Speed: Jumper is above average for his size. His first-step explosiveness is not elite but he shows off his speed when given the chance to accelerate.

Catchability: Jumper has reliable hands in all situations. He has the ability to make catches in double coverage downfield. He brings quality body control when high-pointing balls in traffic. His strong hands set him apart. Jumper secures balls over the middle in situations where he takes big hits.

YAC: At his size, Jumper is a challenge to bring down. He's a punishing runner who will lower his shoulder for extra yardage. When a defender flinches, he uses subtle hip twitches to evade the tackler for big plays.

Blocking: Controlled violence is essential for a blocker and Jumper has it. Combining his strength with his physicality, Jumper is ready to block at the college level. He pancakes linemen and is fluid blocking linebackers and defensive backs in space.

Football IQ: In high school, Jumper has played most positions on both sides of the ball. He understands what each is supposed to do in a given play. This skill enables Jumper to anticipate what the opponent is doing, often beating him to his spot and imposing his physicality.

Scoutlook: Caden Jumper is a physical specimen designed to thrive at the University of Washington. His strength and toughness set him apart as an elite blocking prospect. His comfort with the ball in his hands gives him the opportunity to develop into a receiving threat that moves the chains and drags tacklers for extra yards.

Husky Comparison: Will Dissly