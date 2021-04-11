Scoutlook: Giles Jackson Makes the Huskies Faster

The UW has a commitment from a former Michigan receiver and return-man. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller breaks down what he brings to the program.

The Washington Huskies have improved their speed some after landing another player from the transfer portal in the swift Giles Jackson, a former Michigan kick returner and receiver.

In two seasons in Ann Arbor, Jackson was a kick returner who developed into a threat at wide receiver and running out of the backfield.

Jackson took a kick back for a touchdown in both of his seasons with the Wolverines. In the shortened 2020 campaign, he appeared in five games and caught 15 balls for 167 yards.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller previews Jackson's football skill set.

Size: Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 190 pounds, Jackson is a good fit as a slot receiver and can line up in the backfield.

Speed: Jackson is an absolute burner. Even among Division 1 skill players, his burst stands out and makes him a player who can change a game with one touch. He has rare top-end speed for any level.

Hands: A threat out of the backfield and in the slot, he can catch the ball on the run and in traffic.

Feet: Jackson's feet set him apart from other high-caliber athletes. Not only is he quick on his feet, he also is elusive. He is quick to change direction or spin away and make the first defender miss.

Football IQ: As a kick returner, Jackson knows how to set up his blocks. He is a patient runner who waits to explode when others open up holes. From the line of scrimmage, he has still untapped potential to become a reliable pass-catcher.

Scoutlook: Offensively, Michigan didn't allow Jackson to show off his full potential. Instability at the quarterback position made it difficult for continuity. He will have an opportunity to find ways to get on the field offensively, either out of the backfield, in the slot or through reverses. However Jackson will be an instant factor in the kick-return game for the Huskies. His big-play ability will force the coaching staff to find ways to get him the ball.

Husky Comparison: Chico McClatcher