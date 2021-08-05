Scoutlook: Husky Commit Boston Catches Well in a Crowd

Husky Maven analyst Trevor Mueller breaks down the receiver and what makes him an intriguing prospect.

Denzel Boston's best route that he's run was straight to the University of Washington scholarship offer.

A late-blooming wide receiver from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup, Washington, the tall, slender player chose the Huskies over Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State and others.

Boston saw his 3-star prospect profile rise after a quality showing in the exhibition game played between club teams representing Heir and Ford Sports Performance, Northwest sports training outfits. The wide receiver competed for FSP in the full-contact 11-on-11 contest.

While he was targeted consistently, Boston's most most notable play came on a catch deep in the corner of the end zone that was ruled incomplete, with video evidence later showing it to be a catch.

Size: Standing 6-foot-3, Boston is an ideal fit for an outside receiver position. Weighing in at 180 pounds, he has room for a substantial weight gain. Even at his current size, he has shown toughness to go across the middle.

Speed: Boston does not posses blazing speed. Still, he is a good route runner and finds weak spots in the defense to get open.

Hands: Denzel’s hands are what makes him a high-level prospect. He fights through defensive backs on jump balls, secures the ball before bringing it into his body and can use his size to block out defenders to make a catch in traffic. He has reliable hands and catches low-percentage balls when concentration is a must.

Feet: Boston is not going to take the top off a defense like other prospects, but he uses quality footwork to make for what he lacks in speed. He uses his length to separate and consistently times his jumps to catch the ball at its apex. He uses quick steps to turn inside for wide-open routes over the middle.

Football IQ: Boston knows how to get open. He is capable of breaking off routes to get open when plays break down. He sets up defenders to separate for easy first downs or big chunk plays.

Scoutlook: Denzel Boston has the foundation to be an impact receiver for the Huskies. As he matures and puts on football weight, he will be a threat to catch the ball over the reach of defensive backs and he has the experience to know when to break off the route to move the sticks. He can be another big receiver like Ty Jones, only with more reliable hands.

Husky Comparison: Ty Jones