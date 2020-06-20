HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: 2021 Washington DE Commit Maurice Heims; Joe Tryon Part Zwei?

Trevor Mueller

Maurice Heims is relatively new to American Football having grown up in Germany.  His background in soccer has helped him successfully transition to the American

Size: At 6-5 Heims is the ideal height for an edge rusher. His 235-pound frame will be able to put on weight without losing his explosiveness at the next level.

Speed:  The Hamburg, Germany native's soccer background is evident in how explosive he is out of his stance. His first step is too quick for most offensive tackles. He is fast enough to run down ball carriers.

Strength: Maurice Heims suffered a knee injury a few years ago and used his time wisely to build his core strength.  He has above average strength for an incoming senior. He uses the momentum from his explosive start to knock O-linemen off balance. He uses his powerful hands to shred blockers to get into the backfield.

Footwork:  Again, Heims benefits greatly from his days on the soccer pitch.  He has quick feet and the ability to stop, start, and change direction quickly. He has quick feet and stays balanced in keeping his wide base.

Football IQ:  While the German edge rushing prospect is still learning his position his whistle-to-whistle effort is impressive.  He sets the edge and moves into the running lanes. When the play moves past Heins anticipates cutbacks to run down backs. It has yet to be seen how he moves in coverage situations.

Scoutlook: Maurice Heims has a very high ceiling as a pass rusher at the next level. His baseline projects well at the D-1 level. He moves well and possesses a high athletic ability that will allow him to develop his pass-rushing repertoire. His footwork makes for a promising threat as a pass rusher and in coverage.

Husky Comparison: Joe Tryon

